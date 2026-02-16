The Washington Nationals are heading into another rebuild with a new-look front office. After trading Mackenzie Gore during the offseason, another player could be on the move before the season begins. The Athletic's Jayson Stark polled 36 executives, managers, and ex-executives, asking who was likely to be traded in spring training. Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams was voted the most likely to be traded by the group.

Abrams received seven votes from the group of 36, followed closely by Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who received six votes. There have been conversations between the Nationals and the Giants about Abrams, which Stark reported went pretty far before falling apart.

“As The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly reported last month, the Nationals and Giants did some serious talking this winter about a deal that would have sent Abrams to San Francisco — and that talk involved some of the Giants’ best prospects not named Bryce Eldridge,” Stark reported.

Article Continues Below

Stark continued, “Turns out the Nationals’ price wasn’t right for the Giants — or for any of the other teams doing middle-infield shopping this winter. But if you think that means Abrams is staying put, I have a Washington Monument I’d like to sell you.”

The Nationals picked up Abrams as a prospect from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade. He was named an All-Star in 2024, ending the season with 20 homers and 31 stolen bases. In his three MLB seasons, Abrams' OPS and batting average have steadily increased, but his defense has always been a struggle.

The Giants went on to sign Luis Arraez to play second base, so they are likely out of the Abrams race. The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners filled their infield needs through other trades while Abrams was on the market. Could the Nationals wait until the trade deadline to deal Abrams? Or will they