As Team USA prepares for its quarterfinals game against Canada in the World Baseball Classic, one player for the Americans is admitting to some conflicted feelings. Ernie Clement is an infielder for manager Mark DeRosa and while he is not in the starting lineup against Canada, he could be used a pinch hitter or go in for defense at some point. That may feel at least a little weird to the second baseman.

Ernie Clement said US v. Canada matchup feels “weird to me.” As much as he’s loved his first #WBC experience, he “misses the boys (Blue Jays),”

and can’t wait to get back to camp. pic.twitter.com/ZleOIojBSk — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 13, 2026

Clement will report back to the Toronto Blue Jays once the WBC is completed. He was a key performer for the Blue Jays in their run to the World Series and he is looking forward to getting back to the team and helping the Blue Jays have another stellar season.

He admitted that playing against Canada in the World Baseball Classic seemed “weird” and that he really missed his teammates and can't wait to get back to playing for the Blue Jays.

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If he does happen to get into the game against Canada and contributes a hit or a key defensive play that helps the Americans advance, he may not celebrate the way some of his teammates are likely to. Clement has been with the Blue Jays for the last three seasons, and he has shown dramatic improvement each of the last two years. He batted .263 with 12 home runs and 51 runs batted in 2024. He followed up that season by hitting .277 with 9 home runs and 50 RBI last year.

Clement had sensational postseason run

Clement was a remarkable performer in the postseason for the Blue Jays. He had 30 postseason hits in 77 at bats for an eye-catching .411 postseason average. Clement also scored 13 runs and drove in 9 during Toronto's 18 games.

He has 1 hit in 5 at bats for the Team USA and he has scored 3 runs because he has also received two bases on balls.