Arguably one of the most celebrated MMA fighters of all-time, Ronda Rousey departed UFC in 2016 and pursued a career in WWE. However, after a brief run in WWE, Rousey departed the wrestling promotion in 2023.

Staying away from combat sports for a few years after small stint in ROH, Rousey announced her comeback earlier this year in an MMA fight against Gina Carano. At the recently conducted press conference, Rousey heaped praise on Carano, although she dropped a few controversial statements on Carano's 2009 opponent, Cris Cyborg.

Rousey and Cyborg were always heavily speculated to fight each other, however. However, the fight never took place after Rousey departed UFC following her two losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

“Obviously, that was a cheating, roided-up b***h that totally cheated you out of your title that was deservingly yours. You’re too nice to say it, so I’m going to say it: F**k her, and you’re the best,” Rousey said at the press conference.

The comments were not taken lightly by Cyborg, who decided to respond sternly. “How crazy? This is already past 10 years [ago],” Cyborg told MMA Fighting. “She’s already a mother, she’s retired for 10 years, and I’m in a different time in my life, too. So the past 10 years, I didn’t think about her. This is annoying her. But I’m just living my life and enjoying, I do a lot of things for the sport, and I’m going to continue doing.”

While Cyborg did acknowledge a failed drug test in 2011, she has not tested positive for any substance since, a period that includes her seven-fight tenure in the UFC, where she adhered to the identical anti-doping protocols as Rousey.

“She likes to call out things from 15 years ago. I already proved that I’m a clean athlete. For 15 years, I’ve done Olympic testing, I’ve already proved this; people see this. I don’t need to say anything. People see this. It’s crazy that I’m still on her mind. It’s like that music ‘you’re [always] on my mind.’ It’s crazy.” While Rousey's last fight was 10 years ago, Carano's came 17 years ago. Meanwhile, Cyborg currently competes in PFL.