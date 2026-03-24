The flyweight fight that MMA fans didn't know they needed has finally happened. Most Valuable Promotions announced on Tuesday that Muhammad Mokaev (15-0) will fight Adriano Moraes, a former three-time ONE flyweight world champion, on the historic MVP Netflix card on Saturday, May 16, 2026, live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The announcement adds even more credibility to what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting MMA events in a long time. Mokaev, the undefeated British phenom who recently won the first Brave CF Flyweight Championship by knocking out Gerard Burns with a head kick in the second round, had been teasing the fight on X for days before it was officially announced. Moraes just got out of ONE Championship, and he has a pedigree that doesn't need any introduction.

Let’s go!

Los Angles | May 16 🇺🇸

MVP/Netflix pic.twitter.com/hMzYyt3rpB — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 24, 2026

The Mokaev-Moraes fight is on a card that already has three big main events: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano in a women's superfight, Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins in a heavyweight fight, and Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry in a five-round welterweight war. The full fight card also has Jason Jackson vs. Lorenz Larkin, Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross, Junior Dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne, and Aline Pereira, the sister of UFC double-champ Alex Pereira, vs. Jade Masson-Wong. For the first time ever, Netflix is streaming the event live to its more than 325 million subscribers around the world at no extra cost.

The full fight card for Saturday May 16th is set! Live globally on Netflix from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA🌎 🇺🇸 Rousey vs 🇺🇸 Carano

🇺🇸 Diaz vs 🇺🇸 Perry

🇨🇲 Ngannou vs 🇧🇷 Lins

🇫🇷 Parnasse vs 🇺🇸 Cross

🇧🇷 Dos Santos vs 🇨🇺 Despaigne

🇬🇧 Mokaev vs 🇧🇷 Moraes

🇺🇸 Larkin vs 🇯🇲 Jackson… pic.twitter.com/CD413eNwTn — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 24, 2026

Fans sound off on X

The MMA community wasted no time sounding off. Reaction to the Mokaev-Moraes matchup and the overall card has been loud, passionate, and largely electric:

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“Adriano vs Mokaev in the MVP card is gonna be sweet. I was a big Netflix card hater when it was announced but now it’s looking pretty stacked if they keep on announcing those bangers,” said @FeezyFBaby_.

“Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes is a great fight,” added @TimWheatonMMA.

“Lorenz Larkin vs Jason Jackson, Mo Mokaev vs Adriano Moraes, Salahdine Parnasse vs Kenneth Cross are all fantastic fights and that’s all before you get the big three at the top, very exciting,” posted @KamCavanagh.

“Little bit of something for everyone on this card which was absolutely the right approach. Mokaev vs Moraes and Parnasse vs Cross are excellent additions,” wrote @KyleDimondJou.

With an undefeated contender colliding against a multiple-time world champion, Mokaev-Moraes may be the most technically compelling bout on the stacked MVP Netflix card. May 16 cannot come soon enough.