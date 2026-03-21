With just weeks left for her long-awaited MMA comeback, Ronda Rousey has recently been making headlines. With her controversial comments on UFC's pay structure and appearance on AEW Revolution, Rousey is again back in the limelight.

Rousey is to face Gina Carano on May. 16, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The fight will take place under the banner of Jake Paul's MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), which will also host the highly anticipated Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry.

Recently, speaking on the Overdogs USA podcast, Perry acknowledged Rousey's comments on UFC and called her “tough to deal with.” He also addressed how Rousey's comments have turned the narrative into “MVP vs UFC,” which has helped create a competitive edge for them.

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“She’s[Ronda Rousey] talking that s**t boy, she’s tough to deal with, Ronda. I’m telling you, she’s kind of making this MVP vs. UFC, and with Netflix, it’s going to be huge for us. I just want to put on an exciting show and like really just all the blood, guts, and glory of it, man, all of it. So it’s been a great path all this time, and I’m looking to keep that rolling,” Perry said. “Shout out to Philipe Lins, one side of the co-main event for the May 16 MVP Netflix MMA Extravaganza, see you May 16 live on Netflix.”

While Rousey and Carano both make their MMA return after a decade, the star-studded MVP card also includes Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry, Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenny Cross, Lorenz Larkin vs. Jason Jackson, and Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins.