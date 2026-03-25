Just days after her shocking AEW debut on the Revolution PPV, Ronda Rousey's AEW future has received a major update. Following her face-off with Toni Storm while standing in Marina Shafir's corner, Rousey is no longer expected to be back at the promotion.

Recently, Fightful Select released a report noting that Rousey was not yet an All Elite and has not signed a contract with AEW. Shortly after, Bryan Alvarez of WON also confirmed that there are currently plans for Rousey to return.

PWInsider also shared another report claiming that Rousey was ‘not expected back’ in AEW anytime soon. Her appearance at Revolution was a way to build buzz for her MMA comeback bout with Gina Carano. She also attended to show support for Marina Shafir, who was defeated by Toni Storm.

The report also noted that since the Revolution PPV was in Los Angeles, Rousey's residence, and in the same place as her fight against Gina Carano, it made sense for “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” to appear on the PPV. Rousey is scheduled to make her MMA return against Gina Carano on May 16, 2026, under the banner of MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Article Continues Below

AEW President Tony Khan opens up on Ronda Rousey's future

At the Revolution post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about Rousey's future at All Elite Wrestling.

“Ronda Rousey is a huge star, so we have a great relationship with her. She’s wrestled for me before in ROH, and she’s always welcomed here in AEW anytime. She’s got a big fight coming up against Gina Carano, and I don’t know Gina Carano at all. Ronda’s always been very good to me. I wish her the best.

“I think that would be great. Ronda’s always welcome here, and anybody from AEW that wants to attend that fight is welcome to do so. Ronda may invite some people. Ronda invited me to the fight tonight. So, I guess so, yes, sounds like we’re gonna be there,” he further added.