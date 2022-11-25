Published November 25, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

A free weekend for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is coming soon, according to some sources.

According to Insider Gaming’s sources, Activision plans to hold a free multiplayer weekend for Modern Warfare 2 starting December 15, 2022. This free weekend will run until December 19, 2022. Also according to them, the Mid-Season update for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 comes out the day before. That is, on December 14, 2022. Details about some of the features coming out in the mid-season update are in our previous article. To summarize, though, we will see the Shipment Map return, as well as some guns and operators.

Other than the mid-season update and free weekend, the sources also told Insider gaming another important piece of news. That is, Black Ops Cold War will be receiving an update. They said that the update’s release date is on December 6, 2022. However, no details were given as to the contents of the update, so we don’t know if it’s a patch or new content.

Of course, as with most news like this, this is not yet official. Activision has not yet announced anything regarding this free weekend. However, we can probably expect the official announcement to come out soon. In the meantime, players can enjoy the recent Season 1 update. For those on the fence, don’t worry. This supposed Modern Warfare 2 free weekend should help you decide if you want to buy the game.

For those already playing the game, though, take note that the competitive CDL playlist is still not available. This is after Treyarch announced that they recently discovered some issues, making them disable the mode for now. As of the writing of this article, the Trello card for the CDL delay remains unchanged. Its only update came from last November 19, 2022, when they announced that they were still trying to resolve the issues.

Buying this game could prove to be a good investment as well, as according to some sources there won’t be a Call of Duty game next year. Instead, players will reportedly receive a paid DLC, which could include maps, as well as campaign missions. As always, take this news with a grain of salt.

For more gaming news from us, click here.