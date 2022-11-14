Published November 14, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

The release date of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Season 1 is coming soon. Here is everything you need to learn about it, including the new MW2 maps, game modes, and more.

Call of Duty MW2 Season 1 Release Date: November 14, 2022

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 comes out on November 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM PT. It brings with it various changes, like operators, game modes, maps, and more. We will be going through each of the new introductions, starting from the MW2 maps.

MW2 new maps

Shoot House Shoot House makes a return from Modern Warfare (2019). Much like the original, this is a small map, with three lanes that allow for a variety of playstyles. Comes out as soon as Season 1 launches.

Shipment A map set on a cargo ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. MW2’s new movement and combat features expand how players can fight on this map. It comes out mid-season.



Call of Duty League Moshpit

Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and other partners are planning to implement a Ranked mode in MW2’s multiplayer. They hinted that it will have Ranked Skill Division, visible Skill Ratings, a Leaderboard, and various rewards. To prepare for the Ranked mode, they implemented the Call of Duty League Moshpit (CDL Moshpit) Playlist for Season 1. The playlist uses the CDL’s standard rules, map rotations, and restrictions. It will also have three official game modes: Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control. Players can team up with up to three other people in the Moshpit.

Special Ops

High Ground Pair up with a friend to partake in the High Ground mission. One player takes control of an Attach Chopper to clear out land mines. The other player infiltrates the building with AI allies to locate and extract three hard drives. This mission has Daily Challenges, which reward additional Stars Comes out as soon as Season 1 launches

Raid Episode 1 Continues the story of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign Up to three players participate in a Raid. It Mixes stealth, action, and puzzle-solving. This comes out mid-season



Tier 1 playlist

Tier 1 is Modern Warfare 2’s version of the Hardcore mode. This playlist features decreased health, minimal HUD, and friendly fire.

New Weapons

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle – Imperatorium Platform .50 cal Bolt-action sniper rifle. Hard-hitting, but requires precise shots at long distances, Unlocked as a free weapon in the Battle Pass Available at launch

BAS-P SMG – Bruen Ops Platform High fire rate and modular frame. Uses subsonic ammo, which hides kill skulls from the enemy Unlocked as a free weapon in the Battle Pass Available at launch

Chimera Assault Rifle – Bruen Ops Platform Has an integrated suppressor and uses .300 BLK rounds Uses subsonic ammo, which hides kill skulls from the enemy Unlocked from the Store or through the Weapon Unlock challenge Available starting mid-season

M13B Assault Rifle – Bruen Ops Platform High rate of fire and low recoil Unlocked from the Store or through the Weapon Unlock challenge Available starting mid-season



New Operators

Zeus Automatically unlocked after purchasing the Season 1 Battle Pass

Klaus Available Mid-Season Unlocked through Shop Bundles

Gaz Available Mid-Season Unlocked through Shop Bundles

Neymar Jr. Available on November 21, 2022 Unlocked through Shop Bundles

Paul Pogba Available on November 25, 2022 Unlocked through Shop Bundles

Leo Messi Available on November 29, 2022 Unlocked through Shop Bundles



Persistent Prestige

Prestige no longer resets every MW2 season. Players who reach Rank 56 unlock Prestige 1. This gives an Emblem, some additional rewards, as well as some challenges. Completing said challenges unlocks an exclusive Calling Card. There are also additional Prestige Ranks, each with its own challenges and rewards.

Prestige 2: Unlocked at Rank 100

Prestige 3: Unlocked at Rank 150

Prestige 4: Unlocked at Rank 200

Prestige 5: Unlocked at Rank 250. This is the level cap for Season 1.

That’s everything new coming to MW2 Season 1 from its release date, to its maps and other features. If you’re interested in knowing about Warzone 2.0, which comes out on November 16, 2022, you can head over here. For a more in-depth list of Season 1 changes, click here.