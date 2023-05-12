Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Further details about Call of Duty 2023 have emerged, further strengthening rumors that it will be a full game and that it will be called Modern Warfare 3.

The news comes courtesy of Inside Gaming’s sources, who stated that this year’s Call of Duty will, in fact, be called Modern Warfare 3. Not only that, but they also said that it would be a “fully-fledged sequel to Modern Warfare 2.” The game is being developed by Sledgehammer Games with help from the other Call of Duty studios. The sources also mentioned that Modern Warfare 3 will feature “a campaign, multiplayer, zombies, and a new Warzone 2 map during the title’s first season.”

According to the sources, the Warzone 2 map will be Las Almas, which is where the events of Modern Warfare 2 take place. The launch of this map is expected to be at the beginning of December. As for the Zombies mode, sources have said that “the mode is essentially an Outbreak 2.0”. Additionally, they mentioned that Activision is currently planning whether or not the game will be a premium feature or a free-to-play experience.

They also reiterated the important dates for Modern Warfare 3, including its Beta weekends, campaign early access, full release, and more:

Beta Weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6 – 10, 2023

Beta Weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12 – 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023

Full Release (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

Season 1 Launch / New Warzone Map – December 5, 2023

This news came as a surprise to many. For months, players were told by various sources that the Call of Duty release this year would revolve around releasing content for Modern Warfare 2. Supposedly, the game would just receive new maps, campaign DLC, and more. Jason Schreier even doubled down in his tweet that the next full game by Treyarch would come out in 2024, and that only a “‘premium’ (paid expansion) by Sledgehammer” will come out this year. With this new information, however, it seems that this might no longer be the case.

As with leaks and rumors, take this information with a grain of salt. Until an official announcement comes out regarding Call of Duty’s plans this year, treat this information as rumors, and not fact.

That’s all the information we have about the Call of Duty plans for 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.