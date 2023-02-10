Although previously said to be a big expansion, it would appear that a Call of Duty game is coming out this 2023, as a leak has revealed a release date, as well as other important dates like betas and early accesses.

Insider Gaming verified with their sources that the 2023 entry to the Call of Duty franchise will be a fully-fledged Call of Duty title. Not many details are available for the title at the moment, except that it is most definitely connected to the Modern Warfare franchise. It will also be developed by Sledgehammer Games, something that we’ve known since last year. However, it would appear that this will be a collaboration of all of the Activision studios working on the game.

They were also able to get various important dates, including Call of Duty 2023’s release date, as well as some beta dates. According to their sources, the game will have two beta weekends and an early access period for its campaign.

Beta Weekend 1 (PS4/PS5): October 6-10, 2023

Beta Weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, PC): October 12-16, 2023

Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5) : November 2, 2023

Release Date (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC): November 10, 2023

This is a huge departure from what we currently know about the game. Previously, what we knew was that instead of a full game, there will be premium content instead. This includes new maps, game modes, expansions, and the like. If this leak is indeed true, then we can look forward to another full Call of Duty game.

That’s all the information we have about the Call of Duty 2023 leak. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.