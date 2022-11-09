By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



A Monster Hunter game for mobile games is now under development, with Capcom collaborating with TiMi Studio Group.

On their official Twitter account, TiMi announced that they are currently working on a new game from the loved series. They further expounded on this partnership on the TiMi Studio website. They mentioned that the game “will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones.”

This first-time partnership between TiMi and Capcom will combine the experiences and strengths of both sides, allowing Monster Hunter to scale to more platforms with an aim to give global hunters – experienced or new – the freedom to hunt as they desire, anytime and anywhere.

TiMi Studio Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Games. They are the people behind the hit mobile games Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Unite. Hopefully, this game will be a breath of fresh air for the franchise.

This isn’t the first time that a Monster Hunter game was headed to mobile. Back in 2011, Dynamic Hunting came out on iOS. Afterward, they released Monster Hunter Stories in 2018. Dynamic Hunting featured gameplay that was somewhat similar to the mainstream games, in that you attacked and dodged attacks from monsters. Stories, on the other hand, featured turn-based combat. Neither of these games really has the “hunting actions” that TiMi is promising players.

Of course, we’re looking forward to more details in the future.

