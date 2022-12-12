By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Additional details about the Garena to Riot account transfer, including dates, were recently revealed. This gives us a better idea of when exactly the transfer will happen.

The League of Legends official Facebook page recently posted images containing important dates for the account migration. To be specific, they contained the exact date of when Garena players can start playing on the official Riot servers. To cut to the chase, the Riot servers will become playable on January 6, 2023. As a brief reminder, the original news gave us a general idea of when this account migration will finish. Riot mentioned Early January 2023 as the window for the transfer’s completion. It wasn’t until just now that we got more details about the exact dates.

For starters, the page mentioned that on January 4 to 5, 2023, players should “Avoid making in-game purchases as we migrate your data.” These dates are most likely part of the four-day blackout period, where Riot will start transferring accounts over from Garena’s servers to their own servers. That means that purchases, progressions, and the like will not carry over during this period.

Then, as mentioned above, the Riot servers will open for play on January 6, 2023. That means that players can now use the Riot client to log in to and play League of Legends. It’s important to note, however, that because of the different clients, players may have to reinstall the game using the official Riot client. Should it be possible to pre-download the game before the servers go live, we will update our readers as soon as possible. Once players log in to League of Legends for the first time, the transfer procedure will finalize. That means their accounts are now officially in the Riot servers.

Other than the dates for the blackout period and the launch, they also mentioned the dates for a Welcome Event. Said welcome event will start on January 13, 2023. We don’t have details yet about what this Welcome Event is. It could be that this is when Riot hands out the incentives and rewards for the account transfer. It could also be the missions that Riot said would welcome the new transfers. Either way, we can expect a lot of rewards to come our way.

If you haven’t prepared for the Garena to Riot account transfer yet, don’t worry. We actually uploaded a guide on how to transfer your account. Signing up for the account transfer should only take a few minutes, so make sure to do it before next year comes around.

That’s all the new information we have about the Garena to Riot account transfer. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.