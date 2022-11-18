Published November 18, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

Players can finally start connecting their Garena accounts to Riot ones to prepare for the migration happening next year as Garena transfers its publishing rights back to Riot.

As Riot announced before, they will be taking over the publishing of League of Legends and Temfight Tactics in SEA. To help with this transfer, Riot said that players can start linking their Garena accounts to Riot ones. This makes it easier for the account migration to take place once Riot officially takes over in Early January 2023. This comes with a lot of incentives for players. The incentives include missions that let you get skins, as well as unlocking all Champions up to Vex. Other than that, SEA players will also start using the official Riot client, instead of the Garena one that we’ve been using for years.

Before linking your accounts, however, there are some things that you have to check before starting the transfer. These are:

Your Garena League of Legends account must have some form of Data Progression Garena accounts you wish to connect to a Riot account MUST HAVE some form of progression. This includes champion masteries, match histories, and the like. This also comes in the form of RP purchases, skin unlocks, and more. If your League Account does not have any of this, there is nothing to transfer. As such, you might as well just make a new account.

A Riot Account with the same Shard as your Garena League Account Region lock exists to some extent in Riot accounts. For example, I have a Riot account that has a NA and a JP League of Legends account attached to it. As my Garena League account has a Philippines Shard, I cannot link it to that Riot account. I instead have to make a new Riot account to connect to. If you try to connect to a new Account, or to an account with no connected League of Legends account, its shard will automatically convert to match your Garena account’s shard. Players can check their Riot and Garena account shard/regions to see if they match Your Riot Account shard/region is located in the Personal Information tab in Account Management Your Garena Account shard/region is loaded in the General settings. The region is based on your IP, while the Shard is based on the region you selected in the settings.



Once you have checked the above, you can begin transferring your account. Transferring accounts is actually really simple and only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps you have to do to link your Garena account to your Riot account:

Head over to this link. Press the “Start Linking” button. This will redirect you to a Garena log-in page. Log in to your Garena account. Logging in will redirect you to a Riot account login page. Log in to the Riot Account you want to link your Garena account to. You can also create a new Riot account to connect to. Follow the on-screen prompts. Press Link Accounts after checking the account details. Your account is officially linked after this step.

Once you link your Garena account to your Riot one, you should receive an email that confirms that the accounts are officially linked. Now, all you have to do is wait until the migration fully begins in Early January 2023. Once migration begins, the following will transfer over from your Garena account to your Riot one:

Emotes

Skins

Champions

Tacticions

Booms

TFT Boards

Icons

Blue and Orange Essence

RP

Star Shards

Loot Inventory

Do note that Garena Shells do not transfer, and as such must be converted to RP before the migration. For a full list of what carries over, what gets overwritten, and the like, you can head on over here. It’s important to note as well that there will be a Blackout period during the migration process next year. During this Blackout period, anything you do in your Garena account will not transfer over. This includes LP gains from Ranked, Event Pass progression, or even skin and champion purchases. This Blackout period lasts four days, so players are encouraged not to do anything during those times, except maybe play some Blind Pick.

Once the Blackout period ends, players can now start playing League of Legends from the Riot Client. Account migration becomes official the moment you log into League of Legends using the client, so make sure to log in as soon as possible. The ranked season will begin in the middle of January. The games you play at this time will calibrate your rank in the new server.

That should cover all of the information needed for the Garena to Riot migration. Should you have more questions, you can head over to the Account Linking FAQ page here.