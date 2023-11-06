After one season, Morehouse College has fired head football coach Gerard Wilcher. Wilcher announced his departure in an open letter.

After one season at the helm of the program, Morehouse has fired head football coach Gerard Wilcher. Wilcher, a Morehouse alumnus, finished the season 1-9 after beating rival Clark Atlanta University in the Battle of the AUC.

He penned a letter to the Morehouse community, saying:

“After a hard-fought 8 months, my time has come to an end at my Alma Mater, Morehouse College.

Please know that I tried every day to uplift my beloved Morehouse. Statistically, we improved in almost every category. We played a challenging schedule with only 2 home games and even though we asked numerous times, we were not given the resources to have a strength and conditioning program.

I was hired after the recruiting season and had no recruiting budget. However, the College has made the decision to no longer retain me rather than give us the support and resources we need in order to be successful.

Overall, I would like to thank my team who fought through so many adversities and never wavered in their belief. And although we were underfunded in scholarships, we were still able to retain the Big Cat Trophy with a 35-21 win over Clark Atlanta University.

‘Dear Old Morehouse, Dear Old Morehouse, we have pledged our lives to thee; and will ever, yea ever yea forever give ourselves in Loyalty.'”

The firing comes amid behind-the-scenes controversy surrounding the program. Rumors circulated early last week that Wilcher's firing was imminent following the end of the season. He spoke candidly in comments obtained exclusively by HBCU Gameday saying that he isn't resigning and that the institution would have to fire him publicly if he were to leave.

“I’m not leaving, and I refuse to resign. I will make them publicly fire me, if they want me out. I know there are some people that aren’t happy that we haven’t been able to get it done, but I have not even been approached about leaving,” Wilcher said to HBCU Gameday.

Morehouse is now tasked with finding a coach who can turn the program around following the firing of long-time coach Rich Freeman in 2022.