Amidst rumors about a potential firing and poor results, Morehouse University's head football coach clapped back loud and clear. Gerard Wilcher shut down any speculation in terms of his job security to HBCU Gameday.

“I'm not leaving, and I refuse to resign,” he said. “I will make them publicly fire me, if they want out. I know there are some people that aren't happy that we haven't been able to get it done, but I have not even been approached about leaving.”

The Morehouse Maroon Tigers are 0-9 on the year. They would be last in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference if it were not for Clark Atlanta University, the conference's other 0-9 program.

The Maroon Tigers are last in total offense and second to last in total defense. The defense has allowed 40 points or more in four different games. Meanwhile, the offense has been held under 15 points on five separate occasions, including two games where they scored just three points.

All things considered, the defense has been improving in the past few weeks. After giving up 40 points to Tuskegee University, they allowed 36 to Miles College, 31 to Fort Valley State University, and just 23 to Kentucky State University. Those numbers aren't great, but there is a clear trend of improvement defensively.

Speaking of Kentucky State, Morehouse nearly beat them last week. The homecoming energy must have exhilarated the Maroon Tigers as they played their best game of the year, falling short 23-21.

Nov. 4 marks Morehouse's last game of the year. They play their neighbor Clark Atlanta as both teams fight against a winless season.