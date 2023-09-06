The nationally televised matchups between Florida A&M and Jackson State as well as Morehouse/Virginia Union drew a large television audience on Labor Day weekend. Both games kicked off on Sunday and operated in a virtually exclusive window, as the majority of the college football games for the weekend were played on Saturday with a select few that kicked off on Thursday and Friday. The Orange Blossom Classic drew 438,000 television viewers while the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic drew 168,000 viewers, per a report by SportsTVRatings.

The Orange Blossom Classic, broadcasted on main channel ESPN this year, had high viewership and will still be one of the most-viewed HBCU football games of the season. However, television viewership saw a sharp decline from last year's number. The 2022 Orange Blossom Classic, which featured then-Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and the college football debut of Travis Hunter, drew 958,000 viewers on ESPN2. The year-over-year viewing for the classic saw a 54% drop in viewership.

The latest edition of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic featuring Morehouse College and Virginia Union, broadcasted on the NFL Network, also saw a slight year-over-year drop-off. the 2022 game that featured Central State vs. Winston-Salem State drew 200,000 television viewers. Viewership for this year's classic dropped only 16%. The game started an hour after the Orange Blossom Classic, in which Florida A&M was leading Jackson State 21-0 after the first quarter.

Both Labor Day weekend games will mark the few times that HBCU Football will be broadcasted on linear television, as the majority of the games will be streamed by ESPN+ and other platforms such as HBCU+, Fox Soul, FloSports, and HBCUGo. A select few Thursday games will be broadcast on ESPN2. There will be HBCU games for the SWAC, MEAC, and SIAC nationally- broadcast on ESPNU, the Pac-12 Network, and CBS Sports Network but those channels are not measured by Nielsen.