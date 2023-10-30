Tuskegee staged a comeback in the final quarter to overcome a 3-0 deficit and defeat Clark Atlanta with a score of 14-3. This victory marked their fifth come-from-behind win of the season.

The Golden Tigers faced numerous challenging battles throughout the season, including close encounters with Fort Valley State, Lane, Central State, Edward Waters, and Savannah State. In fact, four of those matches were decided by a single score.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth quarter against Clark Atlanta, Tuskegee scored 14 points in the last eight minutes of the game. Running backs Zina Mulbah and Johnny Morris played pivotal roles in this comeback, with Mulbah breaking through for a 21-yard touchdown run with 7:32 left, followed by Morris scoring on a 23-yard rush with 4:53 remaining to secure the victory.

Mulbah finished the game with a career-high 143 yards on 23 attempts and a touchdown., his second consecutive 100-yard rushing touchdown. Morris also contributed with 46 yards on nine carries, including his late touchdown run.

The Golden Tigers' first touchdown came after a strong defensive stop, forcing a three-and-out from Clark Atlanta. Mikael King called a fair catch at Tuskegee's own 40-yard line, setting up a nine-play, 60-yard drive that ended with Mulbah's touchdown run, giving Tuskegee their first lead of the game.

Tuskegee's defense stepped up once again on the next Panther possession, with a sack from Jarell Culberth and Javeion Miller, followed by an interception by Grimes. This turnover set up a short field for the Golden Tigers, and Morris capitalized on the opportunity with a 27-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 14-3.

The Golden Tigers' defense also played a crucial role in the win, as freshmen Rossie Grimes, Noah Holton, and Tyler Smith combined to intercept three passes from Clark Atlanta' quarterback, Heath Williams. Their stellar performance limited Williams to just 7 completions out of 19 attempts for 64 yards, while also sacking him twice.

Mikael King and Malik Moore also were pivotal for the defense, each finishing with five tackles.

On offense, Tuskegee utilized two quarterbacks in the game. Christopher Roberson started the game, completing 6 of 13 passes for 58 yards and an interception in the first half. Senior Bryson Williams took over in the second half, finishing with 3 completions on 7 attempts for 41 yards.

The Tuskegee defense came through with a critical stop, regaining possession with 2:57 left on the clock. Utilizing a combination of a pivotal sack and a false start penalty against the Panthers, Tuskegee effectively managed the game clock and secured the victory.

The win against Clark Atlanta was Tuskegee's third win at home in four games this season. Tuskegee will head to Fairfield, Alabama to face off against rival Miles College with a SIAC Championship birth on the line. If they win, they make the championship game. If they lose, Fort Valley State seals a championship birth with a win in the Fountain City Classic over rival Albany State.