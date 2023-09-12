Morocco has recently been hit with a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake, taking away almost 1,500 lives in the process. Apart from the casualties, many people are injured and still missing. Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi was one of the top-profile footballers to share condolences with the Africans.

Regarding Morocco's earthquake, Cristiano Ronaldo was another huge football name linked with. Many people and journalists reported that the Portuguese icon had provided his Marrakesh hotel for the Morocco people seeking shelter. However, those rumors were put to bed by hotel owners, confirming otherwise.

In a statement to Liberation, a hotel spokesperson said: “This is false information. All the customers we have at the moment have made a reservation normally.”

The Al Nassr icon has been the subject of many humanitarian acts throughout the course of his career. He has helped many African countries throughout his career when they were undergoing tragedies. We hope that the top football role models do their best to help Morocco and make their lives better.

The UNESCO-designated historic district of Marrakesh has suffered significant damage from a strong earthquake. Numerous structures and walls have crumbled, and the presence of narrow passageways poses challenges for evacuating the injured. Public squares have been repurposed as improvised relief centers, providing sustenance, water, and accommodations.

The Morocco national team has already won the hearts of the entire football world when they reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history last year. They beat Ronaldo's Portugal to make it to the last four of the World Cup. Now, they are doing their best attempts to salvage the lives of affected people, with plenty of players donating blood.