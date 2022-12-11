By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to win the World Cup once again in what could be his final shot at it. Aside from that, he was also unable to break a tournament curse that has hounded him throughout his career.

Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, 1-0. The African nation used their staunch defense to make life hard for the Portuguese side, and Ronaldo wasn’t able to make an impact after he was benched and used only as a second-half substitute–much to the frustration of his girlfriend.

With his failure to find the back of the net, Ronaldo remains scoreless in all eight matches he played in the knockout stage throughout the history of the competition, including a third-place playoff game. He has played a total of 570 minutes in World Cup knockout games and has taken 27 shots in total, all a miss, per OptaJoe.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only men’s player ever to score in five different World Cups, having appeared in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 versions of the event as well. Unfortunately, he just can’t seem to break his knockout stage curse.

Sure enough, however, that’s not a knock on Ronaldo’s legacy. He remains one of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen, and there’s no denying he has given his all to Portugal despite the less-than-ideal ending they got. He played in a total of 22 World Cup games and scored eight goals in the process, which is a testament to his greatness and relentless pursuit of glory. Even if you’re a hater, you can’t help but respect that.