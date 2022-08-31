‘Most badass mother f***ers in the country’: Notre Dame football defender makes bold statement ahead of Ohio State clash

Not many people are giving no. 5 Notre Dame football much of a chance against the no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of their Saturday clash. After all, the Buckeyes are favored by more than two touchdowns. But don’t let that fool you. The Fighting Irish are a force to be reckoned with. Just ask Notre Dame football defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola.

Ademilola was asked about his team’s defensive line, and he delivered an epic, NSFW quote sure to raise some eyebrows around the nation- and in Columbus. Here’s what he said, per beat writer Tyler Horka.

Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola on the Fighting Irish defensive line: “We feel like we’re the strongest, most badass mother f*ckers in the country.” Yeah, he went there. And yeah, it’s Ohio State game week. pic.twitter.com/8dzzGYcKm6 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) August 30, 2022

Jayson Ademilola said that he feels Notre Dame football’s defensive line has some of the ‘most badass motherf***ers in the country.” Wonder if CJ Stroud and Ohio State heard those words.

To be fair, Ademilola made no mention of the Buckeyes when making this bold statement. He just really believes that the Fighting Irish are built like that.

However, given the shenanigans that have already gone on between Notre Dame and Ohio State ahead of this football game, it’s hard to believe that Ademilola wasn’t trying to make a bit of a statement with these strong words.

Heck, Ademilola and his Notre Dame football were pushing sleds with a picture of Stroud staring back at them during offseason workouts. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman made sure to make note of just how many point underdogs his team is heading into the game.

This is a team that doesn’t lack for confidence. Jayson Ademilola said it best.

They’re some of the “most badass mother f***ers in the country.” Saturday should be interesting.