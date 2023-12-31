Pokemon TCG's Paradox Rift has been released and we share the most expensive cards in this expansion set. Do you have any of these cards?

The Pokemon Company has released its latest Pokemon TCG expansion with the Paradox Rift expansion set. Within this set of cards that were released last November 3, 2023, we see more of the Terastal phenomenon happening around the region of Paldea being ported over in the Trading Card format of the Pokemon franchise. Let's take a look at the most stunning cards which happen to be the most expensive cards in the Paradox Rift expansion as well. Would you have happened to pull any of these cards? Make sure to keep them nice and secure as these cards can be sold at a high price.

Most Expensive Cards in Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Expansion Set

The latest release of Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift expansion set introduces more Pokemon ex coming from the Paradox Rift (based on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game) either in their Ancient or Future variants. Unfortunately in this expansion set, pull rates are a little more lower than the Scarlet and Violet 151 set making Pokemon Trainers have to spend more to actually get some of these most expensive cards in the Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift expansion set like Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant which ranks somewhere in this list as one of the most expensive cards from Paradox Rift.

Prices for the cards are based on the popular TCG website, TCGPlayer, and are all reliable and accurate. They reflect the current market price and we let you know why these cards are priced as such for either being too rare or really that useful in terms of actual Pokemon TCG gameplay.

10. Golisopod ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Market Price: $17.07

Type: Water

HP: 270

Weakness: Lightning x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x3

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Aqua Blade

Damage: 70

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x2

Description: –

Swing and Skedaddle

Damage: 170

Energy Cost: Water Energy x1, Normal Energy x2

Description: Discard an Energy from this Pokemon. If you do, switch it with 1 of your Benched Pokemon.

Golisopod ex doesn't really make that much of a difference in terms of Pokemon TCG's current meta but given that it is a Special Illustration Rare in a set that has a pretty low pull rate, this Golisopod ex card makes the list being one of the most expensive cards in the set. This particular card's design has been made by illustrator Oku who has been made famous for his depictions of Pokemon that have densely detailed scenes that are all dominated by a single hue.

9. Tapu Koko ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Market Price: $17.10

Type: Lightning

HP: 210

Weakness: Fighting x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Vengeful Shock

Damage: 30+

Energy Cost: Lightning Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: If any of your Pokemon were Knocked Out by damage from an attack from your opponent's Pokémon during their last turn, this attack does 90 more damage, and your opponent's Active Pokemon is now Paralyzed.

Extreme Current

Damage: 180

Energy Cost: Lightning Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: Discard an Energy from this Pokémon.

Except for this card being a Special Illustration Rare card, Tapu Koko ex actually is a pretty decent card that is very viable to use in a Pokemon TCG match. With an attack that hits as hard as 180 with only three energy cards required, you can easily speed up your energy attachment with cards like Electric Generator and have it switched up to the Active Spot and start knocking out basic Pokemon as well as Stage 1 Pokemon left and right.

Focusing on the card's design, the illustrator Jerky made sure that everything looked as amazing as it could be by utilizing flat and colorful art that carries Tapu Koko ex to a decent spot in the most expensive cards in Paradox Rift.

8. Parasol Lady (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Market Price: $26.15

Type: Trainer

HP: None

Weakness: None

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: None

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Description:

Shuffle your hand into your deck. Then draw 4 cards. If you go second and it's your first turn, draw 8 cards instead. You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn.

When in a pickle, cards like the Parasol Lady are what help us get out of a pinch. This card has a straightforward functionality that can easily turn the tide in your favor. This is nothing pretty new in the Pokemon TCG meta but given that this card is a Special Illustration Rare card and is illustrated by a very talented artist named En Morikura, makes it more special. See the rainbow reflected in the NPC's eyes? Those kinds of details are what make this card one of a kind and valued at a high price despite it being a generic NPC and a usual card that Pokemon TCG players would use.

7. Altaria ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Market Price: $24.59

Type: Dragon

HP: 260

Weakness: –

Resistance: –

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Humming Heal

Once during your turn, you may heal 20 damage from each of your Pokemon.

Light Pulse

Damage: 140

Energy Cost: Water Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: During your opponent's next turn, prevent all effects of attacks used by your opponent's Pokemon done to this Pokemon. (Damage is not an effect.)

Having the ability to heal and regain 20 HP is pretty useful – Make that 20 HP for all of your Pokemon? That makes it even more useful. Altaria can be a powerful support Pokemon at the beginning stages of your Pokemon TCG matches and this Paradox Rift expansion set card takes the cake by not letting your opponent affect your Pokemon with a special condition with it's second attack.

This card is also made special as it is a Special Illustration Rare that has great details done by Illustrator Jiro Sasumo. The coastline recedes to the horizon which is framed by clouds as white and fluffy as Altaria's wings with Wingull flying around in the scene.

6. Professor Sada's Vitality

Current Market Price: $27.92

Type: Trainer

HP: None

Weakness: None

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: None

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Description:

Choose up to 2 of your Ancient Pokemon and attach a Basic Energy card from your discard pile to each of them. If you attached any Energy in this way, draw 3 cards. You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn.

Both Professors that are introduced in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games were given cards that are named after them. While Professor Turo's help is pretty decent, we can't take away the fact that the Professor Sada card provides better help with its pull. This card helps you accelerate your Energy and lets you draw specific cards. If there's something that Pokemon TCG players love, it's those two things, that's for sure.

5. Garchomp ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Market Price: $25.70

Type: Water

HP: 320

Weakness: Lightning x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: None

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Hydro Launcher

Damage: 160

Energy Cost: Fighting Energy x1

Description: Attach up to 3 Basic Fighting Energy from your discard pile to your Benched Pokémon in any way you like.

Sonic Dive

Damage: –

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x2

Description: Discard 2 Energy from this Pokemon. This attack does 120 damage to 1 of your opponent's Pokemon. (Don't apply Weakness and Resistance for Benched Pokemon.)

Pokemon TCG meta-wise, Garchomp ex has a lot of potential to stop opponents with their bench building by having the ability to snipe out these Basic and Stage 1 Pokemon with its Sonic Dive attack. This makes it a better sniper by just a little against Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX but what makes it a little more dangerous is that there might be a chance that these two snipers get a chance to be played in the same deck. With the Hydro Launcher attack, you can help put them back to Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX and start going crazy against these Bench Pokemon once again.

4. Iron Hands ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Market Price: $29.10

Type: Lightning

HP: 230

Weakness: Fighting x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x4

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Arm Press

Damage: 160

Energy Cost: Electric Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: –

Amp You Very Much

Damage: 120

Energy Cost: Electric Energy x1, Normal Energy x3

Description: If your opponent's Pokemon is Knocked Out by damage from this attack, take 1 more Prize card.



In the world of Pokemon TCG, you want to get as many Prize Cards as soon as you can to finish the match early and be crowned the victor. With the help of Paradox Pokemon that are unusually stronger than the other Pokemon, Iron Hands ex takes the cake as one of the scariest cards in the Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Expansion Set as it can let you take an additional prize card whenever you Knock Out an opponent. Imagine if you Knock Out a Pokemon that lets you draw 2 prize cards, or even 3? Being able to get that bonus prize card would speed your win up!

3. Gholdengo ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Market Price: $31.64

Type: Steel

HP: 260

Weakness: Fire x2

Resistance: Grass -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Coin Bonus

Once during your turn, you may draw a card. If this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, draw 1 more card.

Make It Rain

Damage: 50x

Energy Cost: Steel Energy x1

Description: Discard any number of Basic Energy cards from your hand. This attack does 50 damage for each card you discarded in this way.

Gholdengo ex probably stands strong as a contender for being one of the strongest and most expensive Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift expansion set cards. With having an Ability that lets you speed up your draws and having an attack that deals 50 damage per card discarded with no maximum number capped? You can easily Knock Out even the toughest and highest HP Pokemon cards in the current rotation!

Being a Special Illustration Card, Akira Koriyama's quirky illustration of the card makes it even harder to pull and puts it above the other Special Illustration Rare cards.

2. Iron Valiant ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Market Price: $52.28

Type: Psychic

HP: 220

Weakness: Steel x2

Resistance: –

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Techyon Bits

Once during your turn, when this Pokemon moves from your Bench to the Active Spot, you may put 2 damage counters on 1 of your opponent’s Pokemon.

Laser Blade

Damage: 200

Energy Cost: Steel Energy x1

Description: During your next turn, this Pokemon can’t attack.

If we had Gholdengo ex as one of the most powerful cards in this specific expansion, Iron Valiant ex would be the strongest in the FUTURE cards in Paradox Rift. The Tachyon Bits Ability lets Pokemon TCG players build around it and has the potential to win you an entire game with just the first turn. Look at that Laser Blade attack, 1 Energy card for 200 damage? That is incredibly insane.

As with the other cards in the Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift expansion set, this particular Special Illustration Rare just screams premium from its illustration all thanks to Kantaro. If Pokemon TCG Players aren't after this card, most likely that Pokemon TCG Collectors are sure to be hungry for this particular card given the beauty that this card holds.

1. Roaring Moon ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Market Price: $89.22

Type: Dark

HP: 230

Weakness: Grass x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Frenzied Gouge

Damage:

Energy Cost: Dark Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon. If your opponent’s Active Pokemon is Knocked Out in this way, this Pokemon does 200 damage to itself.

Calamity Storm

Damage: 100+

Energy Cost: Dark Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: You may discard a Stadium in play. If you do, this attack does 120 more damage.

Roaring Moon ex combines both beauty and functionality that can be deadly for Pokemon TCG Players and Pokemon TCG Collectors alike. The rarity of this card makes it very difficult to pull, especially with the low pull rates for this expansion, this card is something that is sought after by all Pokemon fans.

With the ability to Knock Out a Pokemon regardless of how chonky, tough, or well-thought-out the strategy is just nuts. Roaring Moon ex is one of the Basic Pokemon that can trade blows with powerful Pokemon that are currently in the Pokemon TCG meta as well as the rotation like Charizard ex and Gardevoir ex.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon and Pokemon TCG like this article on the Most Expensive Cards in Pokemon TCG's Paradox Rift Expansion, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming! We've got all the things you need to know for your Pokemon TCG needs!

Best of luck, Trainers!