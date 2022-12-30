By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly struck a woman in the head in Parkland, Fla., but the woman rescinded her domestic violence claim in an Instagram story on Friday.

“These past days have been hurtful, and extremely exhausting for all parties involved. I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public,” Vanessa Posso wrote on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

“The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument. While the emotions were running high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter.”

Davis allegedly hit Posso in the side of her head with a “closed hand type slap,” causing her to sustain a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip. It looks like that wasn’t the case, based on Posso’s statement.

Davis was charged with battery causing bodily harm, according to ESPN, a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He was reportedly not under the influence of substances at the time of his arrest, and was released on Wednesday afternoon after posting bail.

“Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counselling provided to us,” Posso’s statement concluded.

Davis’ career has been overshadowed by multiple run-ins with the law, including aggravated assault in 2017, domestic violence in 2018, and a hit-and-run in the same year which will see him on trial in Feb. 2023.

The 28-year-old Gervonta Davis is a perfect 27-0 as a professional fighter, and is set to take on Hector Luis Garcia as part of a Premier Boxing Championships pay-per-view event on Showtime next Saturday, Jan. 7. It’s unclear whether the alleged arrest will impact the fight.