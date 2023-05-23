Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

MotoGP 23, Milestone s.r.l.’s newest Grand Prix motorcycle racing game is nearly upon us. This will be the developer’s 11th installment of the racing series since 2013 and aims to be the best yet.

MotoGP 23 Release Date: June 8th, 2023.

The game will release on Thursday, June 8th, 2023. It will be released on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. There are no special or deluxe editions of the game planned for release and will cost $59.99 (USD) at launch. Below is the latest trailer, showcasing how accessible the game will be for new players.

Gameplay

MotoGP 23 will continue to have the same realistic racing style gameplay its predecessors had, with new features and fan-requested additions.

Mentioned in the trailer was the advanced neural aid system, which analyzes the player’s performance and assists them in various ways. This can involve the brakes, the steering, or the handling of the vehicle. Of course, players can adjust how much they want to be helped so they can have the driving experience they prefer. There will also be a MotoGP™ Academy mode where players can use tutorials to learn the mechanics.

Dynamic Weather is another big feature which makes it so the weather and conditions can change mid-race. Out of nowhere it could start raining, forcing a pit-stop, and therefore, a whole new strategy. The new system will keep players on their toes and cautious of the conditions.

Flag-to-flag racing has also been confirmed. This means that when weather conditions have started to change, you are allowed to enter the pit lane to change your bikes and tires. There will be a message on-screen indicating when flag-to-flag has begun. (Note: The flag-to-flag mode will not be available on Nintendo Switch versions of the game).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The game will also feature both online multiplayer and split-screen play. Additionally, MotoGP23 adds full cross-play between all platforms and adds a new ranked racing system.

Turning Points Story

Career Mode will also receive enhancements. A new social media mode will be available where you’ll be able to communicate with others in the industry. The decisions you make off the track will affect your racing experience. Perhaps you start a rivalry with another racer, or you decide you don’t want to race for your team anymore.

All these decisions and social media interactions are all part of what is called “Turning Points”. There will be decisions for you to face regardless of being the first or second rider. Some scenarios in Turning Points will span over multiple years of your career, which sounds exciting.

Your player can build a positive or negative reputation with other drivers, which may help or hinder you. Having a negative reputation may affect you potentially joining one team. Having a positive reputation will show you’re a good sport, but sometimes you need to be a little aggressive to win it all.

Turning Points will force the player to balance their style of play. Surely they don’t want to be the jerk of the league and ruin future alliances, but they also need to do what’s necessary to win.

MotoGP 23 has also added Team objectives you must complete in order to stay in and on top of your team. Want to join a team with a winning history? You may have to race for their satellite teams in order to do that. Want to join a lesser-known organization? It’ll be easier to get into the pros, but you’ll have to face legends right off the bat.

If you’re interested in hearing more about Moto GP23, or other racing games like F1 23, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.