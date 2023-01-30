Popular YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson surprised everybody with his recent video of curing 1,000 people’s blindness, changing lives all over the world. MrBeast is known for changing people’s lives for the better by giving his 130M subscribers an opportunity to join in his video of crazy giveaways. This one hits different as he cures actual sickness as well as giving away free money and even a car for the patients. This is probably the start of one of many more aids to come for the ones in need.

MrBeast is best known for his crazy famous viral videos that would entertain a lot of people like his online audience, and especially the ones participating. He has done crazy recreations like recreating the entire Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory, the actual games from hit series, Squid Game, and many more challenges that people will find entertaining. He’s in the top of the YouTube leaderboards, attempting for the Top seat in the platform. People will surely subscribe to his channel, not only to have a chance to participate in his video but also because of the entertainment it brings in the entire world.

MrBeast is known to change lives of people financially but this one hits different. MrBeast cures 1,000 blind people to help get their vision back.

MrBeast helps 1,000 Blind People See For The First Time

In the end of the video, MrBeast noted that half of the population with curable blindness doesn’t have access to the right treatment. He then decided to help out people across the world to get access to it with the help of the institution he partnered with. A lot of people across multiple countries such as Brazil, Honduras, Indonesia, Kenya, Jamica, Mexico, Nambia, and Vietnam were given the opportunity to get the treatment.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a MrBeast video without giving away lots of cash and surprises. One fan who partially lost his vision while driving in a Go Kart was given a Tesla after his successful surgery. Lives were truly changed for the better. As MrBeast cures 1000 people, an additional $100,000 donation was made that will help cure more blindness around the world. We’ll have to tune in for more of his actions as all of them are not only entertaining, but life changing as well.

