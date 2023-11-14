Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani will stop pestering Kevin Feige about a second season of her MCU Disney+ series (for now).

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is hoping for a second season of her hit MCU Disney+ show. However, she will get off of Kevin Feige’s back for the time being it appears.

Taking it Easy

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Vellani revealed she is going to stop pestering Kevin Feige about the status of her show. “I’m trying not to give him a hard time right now until I get [Ms. Marvel] season two, and then maybe I’ll email him another 72 questions,” she revealed. “Yeah, I’m taking it easy. If he says the MCU is [Earth-] 616, I’ll let him believe that.”

When asked if she is “optimistic” about a second season happening, she said that she is “patient.”

“I am patient, and honestly, I hope all the love that Kamala is getting from this movie inspires people to be more vocal about wanting a season two,” she said. “I would absolutely love to continue this story, and Kamala and her entire community has so much story left to tell. I want to see Bruno [Matt Lintz] again. I want to see Nakia [Yasmeen Fletcher] again, and that’s just me. So it would be really amazing to have a season two, and there’s so many different directions we can go with it.”

Judging by the end of The Marvels, Kamala Khan is set up for a huge MCU future. Whether it’s in a second season of her solo show, or more team up films, Kamala will be a big player for the foreseeable future.

Iman Vellani made her acting debut in Ms. Marvel. She played the titular hero in the MCU Disney+ show. Since the series ended, murmurs on a second season have come up, but no official announcement has been made. Regardless, she got to star alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels.