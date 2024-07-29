After making their San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) return, Marvel Studios made their presence known with their Robert Downey Jr-Avengers 5 (aka Doomsday) return as Doctor Doom. His fellow MCU stars have questions.

On Instagram, Downey posted an image of him looking into Doctor Doom's mask. “New mask, same task,” his caption read.

His Iron Man co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow, was confused by the news. She previously played Tony Stark's assistant/love interest, Pepper Potts.

“I don't get it, are you a baddie now?” she asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

Her last appearance came in Avengers: Endgame. She starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) inaugural movie, Iron Man, with Downey. She subsequently appeared in six more movies — Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/the Hulk, referenced Charlie XCX's latest album, Brat, in his response.

“Hey brat, green suits you,” he said.

The Russo Brothers, who will also return for Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars, agreed with Ruffalo. “We've always said green is your color…” they wrote.

Florence Pugh has not interacted with Downey in the MCU yet. She previously starred in Black Widow and will be a part of the forthcoming Thunderbolts movie.

At SDCC, Pugh was shown a video of Downey's reveal. She looked shocked and had her jaw dropped while watching the video. “I didn't see this,” Pugh said. “I bet it went insane in there!”

Robert Downey Jr's bonkers Avengers 5 return

Originally, Avengers 5 was going to be titled The Kang Dynasty. Presumably, Jonathan Majors' Kang would be the big bad of the movie after being built up in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

But after Majors' was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment, he was dropped from the MCU. Avengers 5 would have to pivot.

The new vision sees Robert Downey Jr return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. This was originally reported by Jeff Sneider of The InSneider a couple of weeks ago. However, Sneider's source allegedly debunked the rumor of Downey's return.

Perhaps that was an effort to keep it a secret until SDCC. The reveal got a gigantic pop from the audience at Hall H. Seeing Downey oppose the team he helped create in Avengers 5 will be a sight to behold.

Downey was one of the anchors from the first movie, Iron Man, through Avengers: Endgame. His presence has continued to be felt in the subsequent Spider-Man movies.

Since Endgame, during which Tony Stark/Iron Man died, Downey has done varied projects. His first non-Marvel project was Dolittle, which he also executive produced. The next project that followed was Sr, a documentary about his father, Robert Downey Sr.

In 2023, Downey starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss. He starred amongst heavy hitters such as Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and others.

The movie was nominated for 13 total Oscars. These included Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (for Murphy). Downey was amongst the seven winners, taking home Best Supporting Actor. This was his first Oscar win after two previous nominations (Chaplin, Tropic Thunder).