There are a lot of rookies in the league that will be able to help their squads immediately. However, some will end up being stars and their franchise's fans are going to love them. Tyler Guyton of the 2024 NFL Draft Class could be exactly that for Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys. He already knows how to win as exemplified by his TCU and Oklahoma football stints. Tyler Smith noticed just that.

The Cowboys are in a win-now situation. Mike McCarthy is just awaiting the contract extensions of key guys like Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott before they start setting out loftier goals. This squad already got off to a hot start last year and hopes to create momentum that carries into the postseason in their coming campaign. Tyler Guyton will be a big part of the Cowboys' pursuit to reach that goal and he is already showing why. Tyler Smith outlined how great their rookie out of the 2024 NFL Draft already is, via Nick Harris of the Cowboys.

“I've been truly impressed,” he said about the former TCU and Oklahoma football star

Smith did not just end there. He went on to expound as to why this behemoth who formerly donned the Horned Frogs' colors and Sooners' uniforms was already great for McCarthy's squad.

“It's not very often you find a human being who measures how he does. He's 6'7″, like 330, and has light feet who can just move and bully dudes. When he becomes confident and gets the playbook down and all that stuff, the sky truly is the limit for him and his development. One thing I will say from when I met him, he's a confident guy. He knows the tools he has, he knows how rare they are. It's just a matter of time before he solidifies things and gets playing at that true elite, elite level.” Smith added.

Tyler Guyton before getting drafted by the Cowboys

Guyton needed more opportunities to shine in college before he got picked in the NFL Draft. He started off as a commit to the TCU football program. There he would play only nine games in a span of two years, eight of those games just came when he was a sophomore. This lack of playing time made him opt to find a new home in the Oklahoma football squad. It was with the Sooners that he found more success.

He played two positions with Oklahoma. Tackle was where he thrived in 2023 and then he eventually moved on to play as an offensive lineman during his final year. This great show of versatility in the trenches was what prompted the Cowboys to acquire him. Above all, it was the fact that he seldom looked tired and that also showed.

“He did great. He worked through it. There was some fatigue there with everybody, me included, but he worked through it. He did great in terms of just working his technique, in terms of giving effort. It's a good day to build on,” Smith proclaimed about Guyton.

This member of the 2024 NFL Draft class will surely have a long career.