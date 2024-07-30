Lil Yachty‘s recent comments about New York fashion have sparked significant backlash, particularly from Harlem’s Juelz Santana. During a July 24 episode of his A Safe Place Podcast, Yachty made waves with his remarks about New York City’s influence on fashion and hip-hop. The Atlanta rapper suggested that New York’s fashion scene lacks originality and that Atlanta has become the new trendsetter in the industry.

Yachty’s Controversial Remarks

In the podcast, Lil Yachty expressed his view that New York’s fashion scene has lost its edge. “I feel like New York didn’t have this, like…I don’t want to say identity,” Yachty said. He implied that New York has become too focused on its own local brands and styles, while Atlanta has emerged as the dominant trendsetter. “As far as style goes, I don’t think it’s sh*t going on when it comes to New York fashion,” Yachty continued, citing the popularity of brands like Purple Label and Amiri as evidence of New York’s stagnation.

Yachty’s comments didn’t sit well with many New Yorkers, who were quick to defend their city’s longstanding influence on fashion and hip-hop culture. In a follow-up TikTok video, Yachty attempted to clarify his stance, acknowledging New York’s historical impact but maintaining that Atlanta has taken the lead in recent years. Despite this, he continued to praise Atlanta’s current fashion scene and its trendsetting abilities.

Juelz Santana Responds with Fury

Juelz Santana wasted no time hitting back at Yachty’s remarks. On Instagram, Santana labeled Yachty’s comments as an attempt to “erase us from history.” He highlighted influential New York figures such as Fabolous, A$AP Rocky, and Jim Jones, emphasizing that New York has long been a hub of style and trendsetting. “Ni–as don’t know New York for doing anything else than getting fly,” Santana argued, underscoring the city’s role in shaping fashion trends that Atlanta and others have adopted.

Santana’s fiery response reflects a broader sentiment among New Yorkers who view Yachty’s comments as dismissive of their city’s rich cultural contributions. Despite acknowledging Atlanta’s current influence, Santana and other critics feel that Yachty’s remarks overlook the foundational impact of New York’s fashion and style innovations.

The feud highlights the ongoing rivalry between Atlanta and New York in the hip-hop and fashion worlds. As the debate continues, both cities will likely keep pushing their unique styles and contributions to the broader cultural landscape.