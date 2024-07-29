Forthcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars may feature another big return — Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has teased his involvement in them.

On Instagram, Renner first reposted Robert Downey Jr's post from San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). After Downey was announced as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars movies, he posted a picture of him looking into the eyes of the mask.

“Bringing it back,” Renner commented.

The next two story posts were the logos for the two forthcoming Avengers movies. Cosmic Marvel, @cosmic_marvel on X (formerly Twitter), captured the story posts. While he did not comment anything about them, this seemingly signals Renner's return in the movies.

If this is true, these will be Renner's first proper appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since the Disney+ series Hawkeye (and first on the big screen since Avengers: Endgame).

Jeremy Renner in the MCU

Since 2011, Renner has played Hawkeye in the MCU. He made his debut in Thor in 2011 before appearing in Marvel's first team-up movie, The Avengers, the following year. Hawkeye appeared in Avengers movies Age of Ultron and Endgame as well as Captain America: Civil War.

While Renner has never received a solo movie, he did get a Disney+ series in 2021. He starred in the series along with Haile Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Additionally, Renner previously voiced his Marvel character in the animated What If? series.

Renner is best known for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town — the former landed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. He also starred in 28 Weeks Later, The Bourne Legacy, Arrival, and Tag.

On the small screen, Renner stars and executive produces Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) created the series with Hugh Dillon. Renner's character attempts to keep the peace in Kingstown.

The MCU is not the only franchise Renner is a part of. As noted, he starred in the one-off Bourne Legacy. He also starred in Mission: Impossible movies Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation as William Brandt.

Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars

The upcoming fifth and sixth Avengers movies — Doomsday and Secret Wars — will be massive. Joe and Anthony Russo, the Russo Brothers, are returning to direct them after directing four Marvel movies. These include two of the highest-grossing movies ever, Infinity War and Endgame.

Additionally, Robert Downey Jr will be returning to Marvel as Doctor Doom in Doomsday and Secret Wars. 60 characters are rumored to be in the former movie, and it appears Renner will be among them.

Deadpool and Wolverine, the MCU's lone 2024 movie release, just came out on July 26. Other upcoming movies include Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Blade in 2025.

Avengers: Doomsday will follow Blade on May 1, 2026. One year later, Secret Wars will come out. The Russos will direct both movies with the combination of Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely co-writing the scripts.

Waldron is known for creating Loki and Heels. He also previously wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. McFleely co-wrote the Captain America trilogy and the Russo's last two Avengers movies with Christopher Markus.