MTG Duskmourn is set to release soon, featuring four preconstructed commander decks, including Jump Scare. Led by Zimone, Mystery Unraveler, this deck mainly focuses on manifesting and flipping cards face up through Landfall triggers. The name Jump Scare speaks for itself as Zimone will keep her opponents guessing on what card she's going to manifest and flip face up next.

The question now is, will Jump Scare be a strong preconstructed commander deck in MTG? Here is the full deck reveal.

MTG Jump Scare Commander Deck

MTG Duskmourn preconstructed commander decks will hit local game stores (LGS) on September 27, 2024. Each deck is expected to cost between $47 and $50, depending on the store.

For those interested in the Duskmourn precons, here's all the essential information about the upcoming Jump Scare deck.

Commander

Zimone, Mystery Unraveler

Zimone, Mystery Unraveler is a four-cost (two generic, one green, and one blue) legendary creature with Landfall. Whenever a land you control enters, manifest dread if this is the first time this ability has resolved this turn. Otherwise, you may turn a permanent you control face up. (To manifest dread, look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Looking at the Jump Scare precon itself, players might want to throw in some upgrades to make the deck feel more complete. We suggest adding more permanent cards with face-up triggers to maximize Zimone's abilities.

Creatures and Other Spells in MTG Jump Scare Deck

Here are the creatures and other spells coming to MTG Jump Scare in no particular order.

Overgrown Zealot

Overgrown Zealot is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature with two tapped abilities.

Tap: Add one mana of any color.

Tap: Add two mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to turn permanents face up.

Sakura-Tribe Elder

Sakura-Tribe Elder is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature. Sacrifice Sakura-Tribe Elder: Search your library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Shigeki, Jukai Visionary

Shigeki, Jukai Visionary is a two-cost (one generic and one green) legendary enchantment creature with Channel and a tapped ability.

One Generic and One Green, Tap: Return Shigeki, Jukai Visionary to its owner’s hand: Reveal the top four cards of your library. You may put a land card from among them onto the battlefield tapped. Put the rest into your graveyard.

Channel (X generic, X generic, and two green) – Discard Shigeki: Return X target nonlegendary cards from your graveyard to your hand.

Augur of Autumn

Augur of Autumn is a three-cost (one generic and two green) creature.

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play lands from the top of your library.

Coven — As long as you control three or more creatures with different powers, you may cast creature spells from the top of your library.

Deathmist Raptor

Deathmist Raptor is a three-cost (one generic and two green) creature with Deathtouch. Whenever a permanent you control is turned face up, you may return Deathmist Raptor from your graveyard to the battlefield face up or face down.

Megamorph (four generic and one green) – (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for three generic mana. Turn it face up any time for its megamorph cost and put a +1/+1 counter on it.)

Glitch Interpreter

Glitch Interpreter is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) creature.

When Glitch Interpreter enters, if you control no face-down permanents, return Glitch Interpreter to its owner’s hand and manifest dread.

Whenever one or more colorless creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Kefnet the Mindful

Kefnet the Mindful is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) legendary creature with Flying and Indestructible. It can’t attack or block unless you have seven or more cards in hand.

Three Generic and One Blue: Draw a card, then you may return a land you control to its owner’s hand.

Scute Swarm

Scute Swarm is a three-cost (two generic and one green) creature with Landfall. Whenever a land you control enters, create a 1/1 green Insect creature token. If you control six or more lands, create a token that’s a copy of Scute Swarm instead.

Skaab Ruinator

Skaab Ruinator is a three-cost (one generic and two blue) creature with Flying.

As an additional cost to cast this spell, exile three creature cards from your graveyard.

You may cast Skaab Ruinator from your graveyard.

Trygon Predator

Trygon Predator is a three-cost (one generic, one green, and one blue) creature with Flying. Whenever Trygon Predator deals combat damage to a player, you may destroy target artifact or enchantment that player controls.

Yavimaya Elder

Yavimaya Elder is a three-cost (one generic and two green) creature.

When Yavimaya Elder dies, you may search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal them, put them into your hand, then shuffle.

For two generic mana, Sacrifice Yavimaya Elder: Draw a card.

Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle

Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle is a four-cost (two generic, one green, and one blue) legendary creature.

It enters tapped with five slumber counters on it.

As long as Arixmethes has a slumber counter on it, it’s a land. (It’s not a creature.)

Whenever you cast a spell, you may remove a slumber counter from Arixmethes.

Tap: Add Green and Blue mana

Citanul Hierophants

Citanul Hierophants is a four-cost (three generic and one green) creature. Creatures you control have “Tap: Add one green mana.”

Giggling Skitterspike

Giggling Skitterspike is a four-cost (four generic) artifact creature with Indestructible.

Whenever Giggling Skitterspike attacks, blocks, or becomes the target of a spell, it deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.

Five generic mana: Monstrosity 5. (If this creature isn’t monstrous, put five +1/+1 counters on it and it becomes monstrous.)

Kheru Spellsnatcher

Kheru Spellsnatcher is a four-cost (three generic and one blue) creature with Morph (four generic and two blue).

When Kheru Spellsnatcher is turned face up, counter target spell. If that spell is countered this way, exile it instead of putting it into its owner’s graveyard. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost for as long as it remains exiled.

Kianne, Corrupted Memory

Kianne, Corrupted Memory is a four-cost (two generic, one green, and one blue) legendary creature.

As long as Kianne’s power is even, you may cast noncreature spells as though they had flash.

As long as Kianne’s power is odd, you may cast creature spells as though they had flash.

Whenever you draw a card, put a +1/+1 counter on Kianne.

Rashmi, Eternities Crafter

Rashmi, Eternities Crafter is a four-cost (two generic, one green, and one blue) legendary creature. Whenever you cast your first spell each turn, reveal the top card of your library. You may cast it without paying its mana cost if it’s a spell with lesser mana value. If you don’t cast it, put it into your hand.

Ashaya, Soul of the Wild

Ashaya, Soul of the Wild is a five-cost (three generic and two green) legendary creature.

Its power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

Nontoken creatures you control are Forest lands in addition to their other types. (They’re still affected by summoning sickness.)

Body of Knowledge

Body of Knowledge is a five-cost (three generic and two blue) creature.

Its power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards in your hand.

You have no maximum hand size.

Whenever Body of Knowledge is dealt damage, draw that many cards.

Tatyova, Benthic Druid

Tatyova, Benthic Druid is a five-cost (three generic, one green, and one blue) legendary creature with Landfall. Whenever a land you control enters, you gain 1 life and draw a card.

Whisperwood Elemental

Whisperwood Elemental is a five-cost (three generic and two green) creature.

At the beginning of your end step, manifest the top card of your library. (Put it onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Sacrifice Whisperwood Elemental: Until end of turn, face-up nontoken creatures you control gain “When this creature dies, manifest the top card of your library.”

Yedora, Grave Gardener

Yedora, Grave Gardener is a five-cost (four generic and one green) legendary creature. Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, you may return it to the battlefield face down under its owner’s control. It’s a Forest land. (It has no other types or abilities.)

Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait

Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait is a six-cost (four generic, one green, and one blue) legendary creature.

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, you may draw a card.

Curator Beastie

Curator Beastie is a six-cost (four generic and two green) creature with Reach.

Colorless creatures you control enter with two additional +1/+1 counters on them.

Whenever Curator Beastie enters or attacks, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Greater Tanuki

Greater Tanuki is a six-cost (four generic and two green) enchantment creature with Trample.

Channel (two generic and one green), Discard Greater Tanuki: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Hydra Omnivore

Hydra Omnivore is a six-cost (four generic and two green) creature. Whenever Hydra Omnivore deals combat damage to an opponent, it deals that much damage to each other opponent.

Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar

Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar is a six-cost (four generic and two green) legendary creature with Reach and Trample.

It gets +1/+1 for each land you control and each land card in your graveyard.

One Generic and One Green, Return two lands you control to their owner’s hand: Return Multani from your graveyard to your hand.

Temur War Shaman

Temur War Shaman is a six-cost (four generic and two green) creature.

When Temur War Shaman enters, manifest the top card of your library. (Put that card onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Whenever a permanent you control is turned face up, if it’s a creature, you may have it fight target creature you don’t control.

Thunderfoot Baloth

Thunderfoot Baloth is a six-cost (four generic and two green) creature with Trample.

Lieutenant — As long as you control your commander, Thunderfoot Baloth gets +2/+2 and other creatures you control get +2/+2 and have trample.

Beanstalk Giant

Beanstalk Giant is a seven-cost (six generic and one green) creature. Its power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

It also has an Adventure spell, Fertile Footsteps (two generic and one green). Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

Shriekwood Devourer

Shriekwood Devourer is a seven-cost (five generic and two green) creature with Trample. Whenever you attack with one or more creatures, untap up to X lands, where X is the greatest power among those creatures.

Worldspine Wurm

Worldspine Wurm is an 11-cost (eight generic and three green) creature with Trample.

When Worldspine Wurm dies, create three 5/5 green Wurm creature tokens with Trample.

When Worldspine Wurm is put into a graveyard from anywhere, shuffle it into its owner’s library.

Biomass Mutation

Biomass Mutation is an instant spell (X generic, one green or blue, and one green or blue). Creatures you control have base power and toughness X/X until end of turn.

Counterspell

Counterspell is a two-cost (two blue) instant spell. Counter target spell.

Growth Spiral

Growth Spiral is a two-cost (one green and one blue) instant spell. Draw a card. You may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

Rampant Growth

Rampant Growth is a two-cost (one generic and one green) sorcery spell. Search your library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Reality Shift

Reality Shift is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) instant spell. Exile target creature. Its controller manifests the top card of their library. (That player puts the top card of their library onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. If it’s a creature card, it can be turned face up any time for its mana cost.)

Beast Within

Beast Within is a three-cost (two generic and one green) instant spell. Destroy target permanent. Its controller creates a 3/3 green Beast creature token.

Cackling Counterpart

Cackling Counterpart is a three-cost (one generic and two blue) instant spell.

Create a token that’s a copy of target creature you control.

Flashback (five generic and two blue) (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Cultivate

Cultivate is a three-cost (two generic and one green) sorcery. Search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal those cards, put one onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle.

Disorienting Choice

Disorienting Choice is a four-cost (three generic and one green) sorcery spell. For each opponent, choose up to one target artifact or enchantment that player controls. For each permanent chosen this way, its controller may exile it. Then if one or more of the chosen permanents are still on the battlefield, you search your library for up to that many land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Eureka Moment

Eureka Moment is a four-cost (two generic, one green, and one blue) instant spell. Draw two cards. You may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

Explosive Vegetation

Explosive Vegetation is a four-cost (three generic and one green) sorcery spell. Search your library for up to two basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Aether Gale

Aether Gale is a five-cost (three generic and two blue) sorcery. Return six target nonland permanents to their owners’ hands.

Oversimplify

Oversimplify is a five-cost (three generic, one green, and one blue) sorcery spell. Exile all creatures. Each player creates a 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token and puts a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the total power of creatures they controlled that were exiled this way.

Overwhelming Stampede

Overwhelming Stampede is a five-cost (three generic and two green) sorcery spell. Until end of turn, creatures you control gain trample and get +X/+X, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control.

Zimone's Hypothesis

Zimone's Hypothesis is a five-cost (three generic and two blue) instant spell. You may put a +1/+1 counter on a creature. Then choose odd or even. Return each creature with power of the chosen quality to its owner’s hand. (Zero is even.)

Dig Through Time

Dig Through Time is an eight-cost (six generic and two blue) instant spell.

Delve (Each card you exile from your graveyard while casting this spell pays for {1}.)

Look at the top seven cards of your library. Put two of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

Ezuri's Predation

Ezuri's Predation is an eight-cost (five generic and three green) sorcery spell. For each creature your opponents control, create a 4/4 green Phyrexian Beast creature token. Each of those tokens fights a different one of those creatures.

Sol Ring

Sol Ring is a one-cost (one generic) artifact.

Tap: Add two colorless mana.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

Simic Signet

Simic Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

One generic, Tap: Add One Green and Blue

Scroll of Fate

Scroll of Fate is a three-cost (three generic) artifact.

Tap: Manifest a card from your hand. (Put that card onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Growing Dread

Growing Dead is a two-cost (one green and one blue) enchantment with Flash. When Growing Dread enters, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Trail of Mystery

Trail of Mystery is a two-cost (one generic and one green) enchantment.

Whenever a face-down creature you control enters, you may search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Whenever a permanent you control is turned face up, if it’s a creature, it gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

Retreat to Coralhelm

Retreat to Coralhelm is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) enchantment.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, choose one —

You may tap or untap target creature.

Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

Wilderness Reclamation

Wilderness Reclamation is a four-cost (three generic and one green) enchantment. At the beginning of your end step, untap all lands you control.

Primordial Mist

Primordial Mist is a five-cost (four generic and one blue) enchantment.

At the beginning of your end step, you may manifest the top card of your library. (Put it onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Exile a face-down permanent you control face up: You may play that card this turn. (You still pay its costs. Timing rules still apply.)

They Came from the Pipes

They Came from the Pipes is a five-cost (four generic and one blue) enchantment.

When They Came from the Pipes enters, manifest dread twice. (To manifest dread, look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Whenever a face-down creature you control enters, draw a card.

Experimental Lab // Staff Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Experimental Lab is a four-cost (three generic and one green) enchantment. When you unlock this door, manifest dread, then put two +1/+1 counters and a trample counter on that creature.

Staff Room is a three-cost (two generic and one green) enchantment.

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, turn that creature face up or put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Sandwurm Convergence

Sandwurm Convergence is an eight-cost (six generic and two green) enchantment.

Creatures with flying can’t attack you or planeswalkers you control.

At the beginning of your end step, create a 5/5 green Wurm creature token.

Lands

As for the lands in the MTG Jump Scare precon deck, it should have a total of 38 lands.

That's it for this guide on the full deck list of MTG Duskmourn's Jump Scare. For MTG content, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.