Dungeons & Dragons has recently released a movie but what’s surprising is that MTG has an upcoming Secret Lair with the movie, D&D Honor Among Thieves. There was a leak in a Facebook Ad that revealed the cards in relation to promoting the release of the movie.

With Wizards of the Coast having a success in promoting their Lord of The Rings collaboration, they are now in works with Dungeons & Dragons for their next collaboration. In relation to this, MTG leaks Secret Lair Magic cards featuring the main characters from the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. There was a Singaporean Facebook advertisement that featured all the cards with the actors from the film as characters. There were a lot of collaborations before already with popular shows, specifically Walking Dead as well as Stranger Things that Wizards has already partnered.

Each of the revealed cards has past mechanics from Magic’s history so you’ll be already familiar with them immediately. Here’s the list of cards revealed for the leaked Secret Lair drop:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

CARD EFFECTS AND ABILITIES Edgin, Larcenous Lutenist Each nonland card in your hand without foretell has foretell. Its foretell cost is equal to its mana cost reduced by 2Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, goad target creature an opponent controls Doric, Nature’s Warden VigilanceWhen Doric enters the battlefield, search your library for a Forest card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffleWhenever Doric attacks, you may pay 1G. If you do, transform her. Doric, Owlbear Avenger Vigilance, trampleWhen this creature transforms into Owlbear Avenger, other legendary creatures you control get +2/+2 and gain trample until end of turnAt the beginning of your upkeep, transform Doric Holga, Relentless Rager HasteHolga must be blocked if ableWhenever Holga attacks, each creature you control attacking a player gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each creature that player controls Forge, Neverwinter Charlatan MenaceWard – Sacrifice a creatureForge gets +2/+0 for each treasure you controlWhenever one or more players sacrifice one or more creatures, you create a tapped Treasure token. This ability triggers only once each turn Simon, Wild Magic Sorcerer Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value 3 or greater, roll a d20:1-9: Each player draws a card10-19: You draw a card20: Copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy Xenk, Paladin Unbroken Double StrikeAuras you control have exalted

The movie featuring the Secret Lair cards had positive feedback from the fans so most MTG and D&D fans will be excited having these. Some would definitely be excited to have Hugh Grant and Chris Pine on an MTG card. There’s still no official announcement when these will be released but at least fans can get ready for the Secret Lair drop of the collaboration of D&D and MTG.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.