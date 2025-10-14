The Madden 26 Week 7 Roster Update arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 7 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 7 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 7 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, October 16th, 2025. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Bengals host the Steelers on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Week 7 kicks off with a divisional battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals have not won a game in a month, but they're hoping to end a 4-game losing streak while also ending Pittsburgh's three-game win streak. Can Joe Flacco stand up to the task?

We've got yet another game in London this week, as the Rams will face the Jaguars at 9:30 AM ET this Sunday. Jacksonville has surprised many this year, boasting a 4-2 record under first-year HC Liam Coen. Meanwhile, the Rams (also 4-2) will look to stay competitive in the NFC West.

And unfortunately, the week ends with another Monday Night double-header. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Detroit to take on the Lions, while the Texans visit Seattle to face the Seahawks. And we'll be forced to switch between the two. Jokes aside, we look forward to seeing the results.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 7, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 7 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.