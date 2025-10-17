Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is leaving his position as an ESPN basketball analyst to become president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. The move marks a return to sports management for the two-time NBA Executive of the Year who helped architect one of the most successful dynasties in league history.

Myers will oversee a wide range of sports properties under the Harris-Blitzer umbrella, including the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, Crystal Palace F.C. of the Premier League, and an investment in NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs Racing. He will also continue his advisory work with Josh Harris, managing partner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

According to HBSE, Myers’ primary responsibility will be maximizing opportunities and improving processes across its global sports portfolio. He will work directly with ownership and senior leadership but will not alter existing team reporting structures. That means executives such as Sixers president Daryl Morey will continue to report to team ownership.

An unprecedented move for the former Warriors GM

Harris and HBSE co-founder David Blitzer praised the addition of Myers, calling him a proven leader with championship experience.

“Our goal has been to hire, grow, and retain the best and brightest executives in the world,” they said in a joint statement. “His experience as an architect of championship teams will complement our leadership structure while helping HBSE expand globally.”

Myers rose through the Warriors organization after joining as assistant general manager in 2011. He was promoted to GM in 2012 and later became president of basketball operations. During his tenure, Golden State won four NBA championships and became one of the league’s most influential teams. Myers earned Executive of the Year honors in 2015 and 2017 before stepping down in 2023.

“This opportunity allows me to collaborate with talented leaders across the biggest sports leagues in the world,” Myers said. “By leveraging HBSE’s global reach, we can create competitive advantages for our athletes and teams that enhance our ability to win.”

Myers will remain based in California while working across HBSE’s international network, returning to a leadership role that connects his championship past to a global future.