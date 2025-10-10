NBA 2K26‘s brand new Green Machine set in MyTEAM offers players a chance to earn powerful items like a Pink Diamond Jayson Tatum Card and more. Furthermore, the set also includes other high-rated players across various positions to bolster your MyTEAM roster with. This includes Diamond cards for Dell Curry, Rudy Gay, and more. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in the NBA 2K26 Green Machine Set.

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM Green Machine – How Do You Get Pink Diamond Jayson Tatum?

Perfect release, elite talent. Green Machine arrives tomorrow in MyTEAM 🟢🏀 Dial in your jump shot and add smooth scorers and rim threats to your squad:

☄️ Pink Diamond Jayson Tatum

☄️ Pink Diamond Julius Erving

☄️ Pink Diamond Jonquel Jones

💎 Diamond Dell Curry

The Pink Diamond Green Machine Jayson Tatum player item in NBA 2K26 MyTEAM can be unlocked in via Green Machine Packs & Boxes. Green Machine begins on October 10th, 2025 and ends on October 17th, 2025.

However, we recommend not using VC to purchase MyTEAM packs, considering the extremely high costs of just one pack alone. You can use 4,000 MT to purchase a Green Machine base pack, which does offer a chance of pulling a Green Machine Player.

All NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Green Machine Player Items

Pink Diamond – All 96 OVR Jayson Tatum Julius Erving Jonquel Jones

Diamond – All 94 OVR Dell Curry Detlef Schrempf Jackie Young Rudy Gay

Amethyst Marvin Williams P.J. Washington Brandon Jennings Erica Wheeler



The 2024 NBA Finals Champion and 2K25 Cover Athlete and headlines this exciting group of players. The Celtics boast an extremely talented roster, and Tatum is definitely among the most important. He and Jaylen Brown are the leaders of this team, with the statistics and accolades to back it up.

However, Tatum tore his Achilles in Game 4 of the Conference Semi-Finals against the New York Knicks. No one is really sure when he's coming back, but his absence will be clearly missed. Considering the Celtics also lost Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and even Al Horford, it'll be interesting to see how Brown fares without his backup.

But we have no doubt that Tatum's return will greatly help the Celtics.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K26 MyTEAM Green Machine set, which features a Pink Diamond Jayson Tatum. We wish you luck in earning some of the higher-rated player items. In other news, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, check out the latest episodes of 2KTV to earn some much-needed VC.

We look forward to seeing what the next MyTEAM set contains!

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.