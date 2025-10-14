We've got the NFL Week 7 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 8-7 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 55-38 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it rebound and improve those numbers in Week 7? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 26 – Week 7 Predictions

Divisional standings Week 6 update 👀 pic.twitter.com/ahIAGEhSqk — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 7 7 7 0 21 CIN 0 3 7 3 13

The Pitttsburgh Steelers deliver Joe Flacco and the Bengals their fifth loss of the season.

It wasn't a spectacular day for the Steelers' offense, but they did score three touchdowns (two of which came off turnovers from the defense). Aaron Rodgers only threw for 192 yards, but his two touchdown passes were enough to keep the Steelers ahead. They took an early 14-3 lead and never looked back.

After Jaylen Warren ran it in for a 30-yard score in the third quarter, the Bengals finally responded with a TD of their own. Ja'Marr Chase continues to play well as he recorded six catches for 76 yards and the lone TD in the loss.

Cincinnati was unable to come back, though. While they did manage to make it a one-score game with their FG attempt, they failed to make it past the PIT 40 for the rest of the game.

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 7 0 10 7 24 JAX 0 7 3 9 19

The Los Angeles Rams manage to hold off the Jaguars as they compete for the top spot in the NFC West.

Matthew Stafford kicked things off with a TD pass to Davante Adams. But Trevor Lawrence and the Jags responded in the second quarter with a TD pass to Hunter Long. Things were tied at the end of the first half.

L.A. earned some breathing room after Kyren Williams ran it in on a 17-yard score. Both teams traded a FG, making things 17-10 with the Rams in the lead. The Jaguars picked up a FG early in the fourth quarter, but they allowed the Rams to score again (Williams 2-yard run). Jacksonville now trailed 24-13.

Trevor Lawrence did manage to lead the Jags' offense down the field. A 14-yard TD reception from Brian Thomas Jr. made it a one-score game again. Unfortunately, Travis Etienne Jr. failed to pound it in for two, meaning the Jaguars would need to score another TD.

That never ended up happening as the Rams managed to run down the clock.

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 0 7 3 6 16 CHI 13 0 3 10 26

An ugly first quarter from the Saints gave the Bears everything they needed to win in Week 7.

Chicago's first drive was spectacular. In just five-plays, the Bears' offense went all the way from their own 28 to the NO 10. On the sixth play, Caleb Williams threw a TD pass to D'Andre Swift.

New Orleans went on to fumble on their kick return, allowing the Bears to score a FG after a quick three-and out. Then, on the following drive, Alvin Kamara fumbled the ball, leading to yet another Bears' FG drive.

The Saints' offense picked up in the second quarter as Spencer Rattler threw a 25-yard TD pass to Chris Olave. Both teams were quiet for the rest of the first half.

In the second half, both teams traded field goals in the third, but Chicago still had a 16-10 lead. After Swift ran in for another score to take make it 23-10, the Saints only had seven minutes to make things right.

Rattler threw another TD pass, this time to Alvin Kamara, on a nine yard score. However, Saints' K Bailey Grupe missed the extra point. But it didn't matter, as the Bears managed to waste more time on a game-ending FG drive to make things 26-16.

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 7 3 7 27 CLE 3 0 7 7 17

The Miami Dolphins end a two-game losing streak and win their second game of the regular season.

Dillon Gabriel's growing-pains as a rookie helped the Dolphins secure the win here. While Gabriel didn't play bad (23 of 34 for 230 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT), his last touchdown came during garbage time.

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa played better, but threw his eight interception of the year during the third quarter. However, he made up for it with his two touchdown passes from the first half.

The Browns did make it a one score game in the third after Gabriel threw a TD pass to Jerry Jeudy. But after Miami HB De'Von Achane scored late in the fourth quarter to make it 27-10, it was all but over for Cleveland. They picked up a late garbage time TD en route to their sixth loss.

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 3 17 3 6 29 TEN 3 3 0 3 9

The New England Patriots easily defeat the Tennessee Titans as they remain the top team in the AFC East.

The Patriots' offense exploded in the second quarter after a silent first. Drake Maye tossed a pair of TD passes (Kayshon Boutte and Stefon Diggs), and New England even managed to squeak in a 52 yard FG before the half expired.

The second half was relatively quiet. The Patriots' offense had no problem moving down the field. However, they failed to score another TD as they were forced to settle for three Field Goals. Nevertheless, their defense managed to wrap things up, as the Titans could not score a single TD in the loss.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 10 3 6 0 22 KC 0 14 3 7 24

A last-minute TD from the Chiefs helps them go above .500 for the first time this season.

Things seemingly went perfect for the Raiders in the first quarter, as they scored 10 unanswered points. Ashton Jeanty's 14-yard TD run put the Raiders up 10-0.

Kansas City finally got on the board with a Mahomes-Kelce TD, and the Raiders could only respond with a FG. However, the Chiefs managed to take the lead before the half expired with another Mahomes touchdown to Juju-Smith Schuster.

Las Vegas managed to take the lead again after Geno Smith threw a TD pass to Jakobi Meyers. But the team missed the two-point attempt (Geno Smith incompletion), and Kansas City cut that deficit with a FG (Raiders lead 19-17).

The Raiders had the ball with four minutes left in the fourth. Already in KC territory, a TD, or a couple of first downs would've ended the game. But they were forced to settle for three, giving KC the ball with 3:29 left.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning TD drive capped off by a Tyquan Thornton TD reception. The five-yard score came with just 0:32 left to go. The Raiders managed to drive 15 yards down the field on their final drive, but had only one timeout to help them stop the clock.

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 10 7 3 20 MIN 7 7 0 3 17

The Eagles' offense struggled mightily, but their defense saved them in the end in Minneapolis.

At the time of simulating, we do not know who will be starting at QB for the Vikings. But since J.J. McCarthy did return to practice, we decided to start him, thanks to his higher rating that Carson Wentz.

But that turned out to be a terrible idea as McCarthy threw three interceptions and no touchdowns in the loss. One of those interceptions was returned 49 yards for a TD from CB Cooper DeJean.

Minnesota's offense played well early on, thanks to a solid run game from Jordan Mason. He ended up scoring both of the team's touchdowns in the first half. However, Mason, who had 12 carries in the first half, had only five in the second. For some reason, they opted to pass more.

The Eagles did manage to take the lead in the third quarter after Jalen Hurts threw a TD pass to A.J. Brown, making it 17-14. Philadelphia then extended their lead with a FG in the fourth (a Quinyon Mitchell INT put the Birds at the MIN 27).

The Vikings cut the deficit down with a FG drive with just over five minutes left. But they failed to get the ball back as the Eagles successfully ran down the clock.

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 7 7 6 10 30 NYJ 10 3 3 7 23

The Carolina Panthers finally boast an above .500 record for the first time since the 2021 season.

The Jets got off to a hot start, with Justin Fields rebounding from an ugly Week 6 performance. He quickly got the Jets on the board with a 35-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson. But Carolina quickly responded as emerging star Rico Dowdle caught an eight-yard TD pass from Bryce Young.

The Panthers allowed the Jets to score a couple of unanswered field goals. But they finally took the lead when Young threw a 22-yard TD pass Tetairoa McMillan with just 0:27 left in the half.

The third quarter was relatively unexciting, compared to the rest of the game. After a trio of FG drives, the Jets once again took the lead when Breece Hall punched it in for 1-yard, giving New York a 23-20 lead.

However, that lead didn't last long when returning HB Chuba Hubbard scored on a three-yard run. Trailing 27-23, the Jets now needed to score a TD in order to win. Unfortunately for them, Fields threw his first interception of the season to Mike Jackson.

Carolina was only able to score a FG, giving the Jets another chance to at least tie the game. After the team made it to their own 45, a costly holding penalty, followed by some incompletions led to a turnover on downs. The Panthers ran the clock down and secured the win.

New York Giants at Denver Broncos – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 0 0 7 0 7 DEN 7 6 3 7 23

The Broncos' defense helps them defeat another team from New York.

Unlike last week's victory overseas, the Broncos didn't have any trouble taking and maintaining a lead. However, they struggled to finish drives, being forced to attempt five field goals throughout the game (two of which were missed).

Furthermore, Nik Bonitto recovered a fumble for a touchdown after Eiyoma Uwazurike forced Tyrone Tracy to fumble the ball. With the scoop and score, Denver had a 23-7 lead with less than 12:00 remaining.

New York's offense was awful compared to last week's win over Philadelphia. Jaxson Dart struggled, completing 14 of 28 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. His 19-yard TD pass to Jalin Hyatt cut the deficit down to 16-7. But that TD was thanks to an interception from Tyler Nubin.

Overall, Denver wins to help maintain their position in the West. But what about the Chargers?

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

Article Continues Below

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 7 10 7 10 34 LAC 14 3 0 14 31

The Indianapolis Colts manage to beat the Chargers on the road in a convincing win.

L.A. only seemed to play well in the first and fourth quarters. Justin Herbert ended up throwing three touchdown passes to just one interception in the loss. Backup RB Kimani Vidal also had a big, 89-yard TD run in the 1st quarter. However, he was limited to just 42 rushing yards for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, the Colts' offense seemed to run like clockwork. They scored on their opening drives in each half, while also ending each half with a Field Goal. Fortunately for them, that final FG ended up winning them the game.

Daniel Jones continues to play modestly. He threw a touchdown in the win, but the real MVP was Jonathan Taylor and the Colts' HB committee. Taylor scored two touchdowns, while backup RB DJ Giddens scored when filling in for Taylor on a play.

Tied 31-31 with over three minutes left, the Colts had no problem driving down the field to secure the game-winning kick. A clutch 14-yard reception from Tyler Warren on third & 11 helped Indianapolis continue the drive.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 7 10 7 8 32 DAL 14 7 7 7 35

The Cowboys and Commanders had quite the shootout, but it was the former who bounced back from a Week 6 loss.

George Pickens was unstoppable in this game. The WR had nine catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the win. His biggest play came on a 75-yard TD reception in the second quarter, which put the Cowboys up, 21-17. Pickens also recorded a 52-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Jayden Daniels spread the ball around. He threw for over 320 yards, but no receiver recorded more than 75 yards. Furthermore, neither he or Dak Prescott turned the ball over once in the game.

But Commanders' HB Jacory Croskey-Merritt made a crucial mistake in the fourth quarter, fumbling the ball at the DAL 24. At the time, Washington was only down 28-24, and a TD here would've given them the lead. Instead, they gave the ball to Dallas, who scored in response to make it 35-24.

Daniels quickly drove back down the field, connecting with Zack Ertz on a seven-yard score. He threw it to Ertz again for the two-point conversion to make things 35-32. There was only one problem. By the time all this happened, there was only two seconds left on the clock.

Washington failed to recover the onside kick and the rest is history.

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 0 10 10 7 27 ARI 7 3 7 7 24

The Packers extend their win streak to two as they beat the Arizona Cardinals in a close match.

Considering Kyler Murray's injury, the team's upcoming bye, and Jacoby Brissett's solid performance in Week 6, we decided to start Brissett. And he did not dissapoint.

The Cardinals' backup QB played well, even with WR Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a concussion. He threw a TD pass on the opening drive to Zay Jones. However, Arizona struggled to reach the end zone again, as they settled for a FG before the half expired.

In between that TD and FG, the Packers scored 10 unanswered points, including a 15-yard TD run from Josh Jacobs. But Arizona reclaimed the lead when Michael Carter broke free for a 26-yard TD run in the third. But once again, the Packers scored another 10 unanswered points, allowing them to take a 20-17 lead.

Brissett helped the Cardinals take the lead once more with a TD pass to Trey McBride. But the Packers had 2:04 and two timeouts to score a touchdown. And that's exactly what they did. With just 0:46 left, Jordan Love completed a TD pass to Romeo Doubs, letting the Packers take a 3-point lead.

Brissett managed to lead the Cardinals to their own 40. But on 4th & 3, He threw an incomplete pass intended for McBride. And with that, the Cardinals lose five straight.

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 7 7 3 3 20 SF 7 3 0 0 10

The Atlanta Falcons upset the 49ers in San Francisco thanks to a strong defensive performance.

The 49ers started things off fine in Brock Purdy's return from injury. He threw a TD pass to Jauan Jennings on the team's second drive. But the Falcons were ready to respond, with Bijan Robinson earning a four-yard score.

In the second quarter, Jauan Jennings left the game with an injury, which seemingly severely impacted the 49ers' passing game. In fact, his final play was a 20 yard reception which put the 49ers in FG range. That ended up being their last trip past the ATL 45.

The Falcons scored once more before the half (Michael Penix Jr. two-yard rush), giving them a 14-10 lead at half. The second half was a whole lot of nothing. Besides two field goal drives from the Falcons, nothing really happened. Just Punts after Punts, not even a turnover.

A Parker Romo FG with just 6:43 left seemingly sealed the game. It didn't seem like the 49ers were able to score 10 more points, let alone three. And just like that, the Falcons improve to 4-2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 7 14 7 35 DET 10 14 0 14 38

The Detroit Lions survive a shootout with the Buccaneers that nearly went to OT.

Detroit's offense enjoyed a better start, scoring 24 points in the first half. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both had rushing TDs of over 25 yards, while Jared Goff threw a TD pass to Sam LaPorta. Tampa Bay's offense wasn't as successful at first, but Baker Mayfield did throw a TD pass to Tez Johnson 27 seconds before the half expired.

However, Detroit's offense shut down in the third quarter. Goff threw an interception to Lavonte David, who returned it all the way to the DET 5. Bucky Irving finished things off with a five-yard score. The Bucs went on to score again (Rachaad White TD reception), allowing them to take a 28-24 lead.

The lead changed again when the Lions' offense got things back together. Goff made up for his INT with a TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to retake the lead.

Tampa Bay changed the lead once more as Mayfield threw a TD pass to Cade Otton. However, they gave the Lions too much time (4:13). With it, they marched down the field again, and scored with just 1:12 left (Gibbs TD reception).

The Buccaneers had the time and talent (K Chase McLaughlin) to tie the game. However, Baker Mayfield threw an INT to Rock Ya-Sin at the DET 44, sealing the game for Detroit.

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 7 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 0 7 7 8 22 SEA 7 6 6 6 25

The Seahawks manage to beat the Texans and climb atop the NFC West.

Sam Darnold started things off with a 40-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp. They tacked on a FG before the Texans finally got on the board (Nick Chubb run). Seattle nailed another FG before the half expired.

Houston took a brief lead when C.J. Stroud threw a TD pass to Nico Collins. When Seattle responded with another TD (Kenneth Walker III run), they failed to convert on the two-point attempt. Nevertheless, they still had a 19-14 lead.

The Texans once again took the lead when Stroud threw a TD to Christian Kirk. Nick Chubb managed to pound it in for the two-point attempt.

But Seattle still had plenty of time, as they tied the game with a FG with 7:40 remaining. After Stroud threw an incomplete pass on 3rd & short, the Seahawks recovered the ball with 4:49 remaining. They managed to drain the clock, march down the field, and convert a game-winning FG as time expired.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 7 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.