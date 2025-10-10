The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings have arrived ahead of Week 6 of the NFL season. This week, players like Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor and others saw some increases to their OVR. However, other notable players like Christian McCaffrey and A.J Brown saw a decrease in their OVR. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred this week.

Madden 26 Player Ratings For Week 6 – Winners & Losers After Week 5

Patrick Mahomes, QB (Kansas City Chiefs) – 96 OVR (+1)

Mahomes and the Chiefs lost last week, and the HOF-bound QB is partly to blame.

A 99-yard pick six soured what was shaping to be Mahomes' best game of the season yet. He completed over 70% of his passes and threw for over 300 yards without Xavier Worthy or Rashee Rice. And while Travis Kelce is still good, he's not the player he was just a couple of seasons ago. Time has caught up.

However, it seems the main issue for Kansas City is the run game, or rather, the lack of a run game. Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco only ran seven times each, while Mahomes led the team in rushing yards. Both Hunt and Pacheco average less than 10 carries per game so far this year. The lack of commitment to the run keeps offenses predictable for defenses.

Nevertheless, Mahomes' Madden rating increased.

Jonathan Taylor, HB (Indianapolis Colts) – 93 OVR (+2)

Taylor only earned 66 yards on the ground in the team's 40-6 win over the Raiders. But his three touchdowns certainly make up for it as he continues to increase his OVR.

Taylor currently leads the league in rushing yards (480) and rushing TDs (6), and is on pace to be the league-leader in both categories before the year's end. Of course, there's still a lot of football left, but something tells us that the sixth-year back is poised for a great season. Supported by a strong O-Line, the Colts' offense looks fantastic this year.

However, they'll have an interesting challenge this week as they face the league's ninth best rushing defense.

Kerby Joseph, FS (Detroit Lions) – 91 OVR (+1)

Joseph accounted for one of Jake Browning's three total interceptions in the team's 37-24 win over Cincinnati. It marked his third interception of the year, which currently ties him at second place for INTs in 2025.

Interestingly, all three of his interceptions have only netted Joseph 1 INT yard. So whenever he catches the ball, you best believe that's where he's landing with it. Jokes aside, playmakers like Joseph help keep the Lions on top and currently in a four-game win streak. We'll see if they can pick up a convincing win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rico Dowdle, RB (Carolina Panthers) – 81 OVR (+2)

Dowdle's 206 rushing yards against the Dolphins was the most any player has recorded in a single game this year. He surpassed Derrick Henry's Week 1 performance against the Bills, as well as Jonathan Taylor's Week 2 performance against the Broncos.

Dowdle also scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, which put the Panthers up 20-17. He also had a big 16-yard run on the team's penultimate, game-winning drive. We'll see if he can keep it up this weekend when the Panthers play a Cowboys' defense that's allowed the 11th most rushing yards so far in 2025.

Daniel Jones, QB (Indianapolis Colts) – 77 OVR (+2)

It feels like Jones' rating could be a bit higher, but at least he got something.

Jones may only have 6 passing touchdowns in six games, but that's because the Colts' offense has been so effective on the ground and in the air. While Jonathan Taylor dominates the ground-attack, Jones has been accurate, protective of the ball, and even effective on the run (3 rushing TDs). Right now, he currently ranks 1st place in QBR.

Last week, Jones completed 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown in the team's 40-6 win over Las Vegas. It was a great bounce back from a team who just narrowly lost the week before.

Of course, it's still early in the season, and we'll see how Jones fares as the season goes on. But for now, the Colts are looking like one of the best teams in the league.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating ahead of Week 6:

Antoine Winfield Jr. – 92 OVR (+1)

Will Anderson Jr. – 90 OVR (+1)

Dak Prescott – 90 OVR (+1)

DeVonta Smith – 90 OVR (+1)

Charvarius Ward – 89 OVR (+1)

Stefon Diggs – 88 OVR (+1)

Jared Verse – 88 OVR (+1)

Garrett Wilson – 87 OVR (+1)

Sam LaPorta – 87 OVR (+1)

Devin Lloyd – 87 OVR (+1)

Baker Mayfield – 87 OVR (+1)

Courtland Sutton – 86 OVR (+1)

Jack Campbell – 86 OVR (+1)

Nik Bonitto – 86 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Waddle – 85 OVR (+1)

Drue Tranquill – 85 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating ahead of Week 6:

Derwin James Jr. – 93 OVR (-1)

James Cook – 92 OVR (-1)

Derek Stingley Jr. – 91 OVR (-2)

Christian McCaffrey – 91 OVR (-1)

Budda Baker – 90 OVR (-2)

Josh Hines-Allen – 89 OVR (-1)

A.J. Brown – 89 OVR (-1)

Justin Herbert – 89 OVR (-1)

Alex Highsmith – 87 OVR (-1)

Jalen Hurts – 86 OVR (-1)

T.J. Hockenson – 86 OVR (-1)

D.J. Moore – 85 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for Week 6. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of Week 6, it began last night when the New York Giants upset and dominated the Eagles 34-17 on TNF. Jaxson Dart looked extremely comfortable in the air and on the ground as he led his team on five separate touchdown drives. And we'd be remiss not to mentioned HB Cam Skattebo, who overpowered Eagles players on his way to the end zone three different times.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.