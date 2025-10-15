NBA 2K26 Season 2 Details have arrived, with more information on what's coming to MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and more. NBA 2K26 Season 2 features new content across various modes, and includes some spooky-themed rewards for Halloween. Furthermore, players can expect up to 80 new free rewards, split across both modes, which players can unlock when Season 2 arrives. Nevertheless, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

NBA 2K26 Season 2 – Everything You Need to Know

Celebrate the return of NBA hoops with Season 2 in #NBA2K26! 🏀 Read the full Courtside Report ⬇️https://t.co/4nHv54zp0q Earn these rewards & more as you level up! 📈

🚗 LVL 18 Low Rider Car

🏔️ LVL 19 'Rocky' Mascot

☁️ LVL 35 @NBA2KMyTEAM Pink Diamond Courtney Vandersloot card… pic.twitter.com/Uy1zPKiyBy — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, NBA 2K26 Season 2 brings new content across several modes.

MyCAREER Players wearing their favorite NBA Jersey on October 20th can earn double REP in The City. So if you're still trying to unlock the auction house or some sweet REP rewards, make sure to participate in this event!

Furthermore, Visual Concepts is moving The Park to a brand new location – City Heights. This rooftop also serves as a court, where you can play against friend or foes in this new setting.

MyTEAM Players can expect to see new cards on the reward path for the season pass. Furthermore, Visual Concepts releases new sets each week in MyTEAM, which feature Pink Diamond rated players. So there'll be no shortage of MyTEAM content in Season 2.

Lastly, NBA 2K26 Season 2 introduces the Greatest Hits soundtrack collection. Overall, this new soundtrack brings a ton of classic songs from previous NBA 2K titles. So you'll have a whole new list of head-bumping songs to play in the background as you enjoy a variety of modes.

NBA 2K26 Season 2 All Confirmed Rewards In MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K26 Season 2 include:

MyCAREER Level 7 – Graffiti Basketball Level 18 – Low Rider Car Level 19 – Denver nuggets Mascot ‘Rocky' Level 24 – ‘Too Cold' Teammote Level 30 – Max +2 Badge Perk Level 32 – Vampire Eyes Level 33 – Hot Streak Facepaint Level 35 – Max +2 Badge Perk Level 36 – Carmelo Anthony T-Shirt Level 37 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Backwards Jersey Level 39 – Blackout Body Mod Level 40 – +1 Cap Breaker

MyTEAM Level 7 – ‘Cheater' Game Changer Card (3x) Level 10 – Amethyst Goran Dragic Level 15 – 87+ OVR Pack (Unauctionable) Level 20 – Amethyst Udonis Haslem Level 22 – ‘Double Up' Game Changer Card (6x) Level 25 – Season 2 Amethyst Player Pack (Unauctionable) Level 28 – Diamond Coach Erik Spoelstra Level 30 – Diamond Joe Johnson Level 32 – 10,000 MTP Level 33 – 90+ OVR Premium Pack (Unauctionable) Level 35 – Pink Diamond Courtney Vandersloot Level 39 – 50 Coach Points Level 40 – Pink Diamond Chris Bosh

The W Online Weekly Rewards: Witches Hat Halloween Sleeves Season Rewards: VC WNBA/MyTEAM Player Cards



Additionally, players who purchase the Pro Pass earn even more rewards. And if you really want to make sure you unlock everything, the Hall of Fame Pass provides players with 10 level skips and a 15% XP Bonus for the whole season. Therefore, those who want to earn automatic rewards may consider purchasing any of the special season passes.

But if not, there's 80 free rewards in MyTEAM & MyCAREER for you to earn at no charge.

Check back with us this Friday, October 17th for the entire list of rewards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Carmelo Anthony, and Angel Reese Headline NBA 2K26 Season 2 Cover

The NBA 2K26 Cover Atheltes – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Carmelo Anthony, and Angel Reese – return once again to grace the cover of NBA 2K26's latest season.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are the reigning NBA Champions. After earning both the Regular Season and NBA Finals MVP award, it was clear that he needed to be the game's cover athlete. Gilgeous-Alexander's electric performance led the Thunder to win their first NBA Championship since the team relocated OKC.

Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony never got to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. But anyone who watched him in his prime knows that he was one of the best players in the league. During his career, Anthony earned 10 All-Star nods, was a scoring champion in 2013, and earned 6 All-NBA nods. His popularity as a player also made him a great choice for a cover athlete.

Lastly, WNBA Player Angel Reese rounds out the trio. While the youngest of the three, Reese is one of the WNBA's most popular players. Although injuries shortened her season, Reese ended the 2025 campaign as the rebound-leader. She was also the fastest player to score 500 points and get 500 rebounds.

Overall, that includes everything we know about NBA 2K26 Season 2. Generally, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Also, feel free to review the latest patch notes for Season 2 before its release this Friday. Overall, we look forward to Season 2 as we move closer to the NBA Playoffs.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.