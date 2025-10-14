The NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date arrives soon, with the developers sharing new patch notes for the Season 2 update. Overall, this brand new season brings new content across a variety of modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM. The update comes with a ton of fixes in gameplay, as well as modes like MyNBA, The W, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date & Patch Notes.

NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date

The NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date is Friday, October 17th, 2025 at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET.

Like typical NBA 2K seasons, players can expect to see new content in MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Additionally, there will be a brand new season pass, full of 80 free rewards that you can earn over time. Check back with us when Season 2 launches to see all the rewards.

NBA 2K26 Season 2 Patch Notes

General – NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date Patch Notes

Preparations for NBA 2K26 Season 2, launching on Friday, October 17, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST. Stay tuned for what’s coming!

Various updates and enhancements to the UI across all modes to improve the overall experience.

Many additions and adjustments to audio, commentary, and other presentation elements across all modes.

Moved the zoom level closer when creating shoes, based on community feedback.

Arena Updates:

Added the new Orlando Magic logo to their arena.

Added missing court lines to the Brooklyn Nets 2016-17 arena.

Phoenix Mercury team logos will now properly appear on the Jumbotron in their arena.

Current-Day Uniform Updates – Available following a roster update:

Atlanta Hawks (new sponsor patch)

Charlotte Hornets (new sponsor patch)

Los Angeles Clippers (new sponsor patch)

Sacramento Kings (new sponsor patch)

Utah Jazz (Frank Layden commemorative patch)

Player & Coach Likeness Updates

New Player Scans

Tattoo Updates

Hair Dynamics Updates

General Hairstyle or Likeness Updates

GAMEPLAY – NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date Patch Notes

Adjusted shot contest logic to reduce inappropriately high coverage scores (“ghost contests”) when not actively contesting shots.

Random button alley-oop finishing is now limited to Hall of Fame and competitive online modes (Ante-Up, Proving Grounds, Pro-Am, etc.). Non-Hall of Fame modes (The Theater, The REC, The Park, etc.) now use a single dedicated finish button.

Increased the difficulty of making pull-up fadeaway jump shots, based on community feedback.

Improved the reliability of Rhythm Shooting inputs to ensure Timing and Tempo register consistently.

Slightly tightened Rhythm Shooting windows for both Tempo and Timing.

Adjusted Takeover effects so the dunking boost now applies correctly to Poster Machine instead of Blur.

Added more reliable ball collision detection when dribbling into defenders and during “blitz steal” attempts.

Replaced the behind-back escape in the Normal dribble package.

Ball handlers can now cancel standing in-and-outs, and some retreat size-ups have been changed to hesitation moves.

Unwanted behind-back escapes no longer trigger when trying to stepback out of body-ups.

Several improvements made to body-ups for better reliability.

Improved 3-second violation logic to better handle 2-3 zone defenses and prevent exploits in modes without backcourt violations.

Energy levels in 1v1 games now reset on possession changes.

The City Game Modes – NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date Patch Notes

Many improvements to stability, visuals, and functionality to enhance the overall experience in The City.

Various fixes to ensure invites function as expected.

Win streaks now appear in the postgame sequence for games in The Theater.

Your Crew rank now appears at the bottom of the Crews Leaderboard.

Fixed an errant message saying The Theater was closed, which could appear when attempting to play multiple games in a row.

Resolved a user-reported hang that could occur when entering The City with a very large friends list.

Resolved an issue that caused certain Customize HUD settings to reset after playing games in The City.

Removed long camera cuts that could occur on sideline inbounds and obscure gameplay in Pro-Am 3v3 games.

Addressed obstructed views that could occur when using the Broadcast and High cameras with certain settings in The REC.

Resolved a disconnect that could occur during shootarounds in MyCOURT.

Blocks now correctly award 1 point in The Woodchipper’s Street Kings Teammate Trial.

Resolved a hang that could occur when attempting to retry a Street Kings game following a loss.

Intentional fouls committed by CPU players no longer count towards the player penalty in Starting 5 games.

Fixed a brief hang that could occur in Open Run games when first activating the Pretty Mid GOAT Skill.

MyCAREER / MyPLAYER – NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date Patch Notes

Various fixes and updates to the Out of Bounds story to enhance the overall experience.

Added many new sideline interviews covering a wide variety of content and topics in the NBA.

Multiple fixes to improve the general Quest experience and ensure proper progression and objective completion.

Multiple fixes to improve tracking, objective completion, and reward earnings in Challenges.

Several fixes to the personal goal and postseason storylines in the NBA to ensure proper coverage and progression.

Resolved user-reported issues that prevented shoe endorsement quests from being completed, including after signing with a new brand.

Fixed an issue where Rebirth saves could lose Badge Progression if Badges were utilized in games before reaching the designated attribute requirements.

Resolved a rare user-reported blocker that prevented a text message on the phone from being dismissed.

Resolved an issue that could cause all-time players on the Dynasty team rosters to be replaced in later seasons.

Adjusted the GOAT tier evaluation to ensure MP can always reach the top position.

Custom Takeovers now properly display in the active list when playing NBA games.

The Ask Out feature now properly removes MP from the game when used during overtime.

MyTEAM – NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date Patch Notes

Various improvements to the UI throughout the mode.

Several fixes to improve stability across the mode.

Player Card View:

Added a confirmation pop-up when adding or upgrading Badges on a Player Card.

Fixed the ability to swap added Badges on Player Cards.

Added “From” to the menu to display the player’s College/Region.

Various improvements to the Dynamic Duo view.

Game Changers:

Added the number of owned Game Changer cards to the activation overlay.

MTP and REP Game Changer cards for Breakout: Gauntlet can now be activated.

The ‘Break It’ Game Changer card no longer appears as available unless you equip Prize Ball.

All-Star Team-Up / Triple Threat Park:

Added protections to prevent Win Streaks and Squad Wins from being reset due to rare circumstances in both Triple Threat Park and All-Star Team-Up.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to mute other players in All-Star Team-Up.

Free Agent Player Cards now appropriately show as Onyx cards in the Triple Threat Park introductions.

Ensured correct player with the highest MyTEAM REP now highlighted as the MVP.

Increased the scroll speed of prizes in the All-Star Team-Up and Triple Threat Park menus.

Addressed an issue that would prevent a Tier 1 Showdown player’s icon from appearing.

King of the Court:

Added an overlay to the King of the Court menu which displays the Top 4 GameScores.

The ‘REP Required’ bar on the Play tab now updates to show progress towards qualifying for the next King of the Court event.

General Quality of Life Improvements

The My Auctions menu now stays where the player last left off when listing auctions.

Added missing Badge filters to the Auction House Consumables search.

Added the ability to view pack descriptions that are inside a box in the Pack Market.

Prevented WNBA Pick-Up Challenges from appearing when an NBA player card is selected for Coach Training Challenges & Dynamic Goals.

Player Cards already included in a lineup no longer appear in Replace Player search results.

Lineups now properly save if the player exits the lineup menu from the Coaching tab.

Removed a blank Takeover overlay that appeared in the Gameplay HUD.

Extra picks received in Ascension immediately redeem, rather than returning the player to Ascension after the next game.

MyNBA / MyGM / THE W – NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date Patch Notes

Various stability fixes and improvements for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W.

Resolved a user-reported hang that could occur when sharing a draft class with many custom names.

Fixed a user-reported blocker that prevented progression in MyGM when given particular tasks.

Resolved issues with player retirement-related events in MyGM.

Fixed a hang that could occur when discarding changes in the Analytics Tool menu in MyGM.

Made various improvements to Live Practices in MyGM.

Stats for MyPLAYERs imported from MyCAREER now properly reset upon insertion into MyNBA.

Addressed an issue that could cause created players to appear with an incorrect overall rating.

Addressed a hang that could occur during an Expansion Draft in a league with fewer than the standard amount of teams.

Fixed an oversized Playoffs logo that appeared on the court floor of some historic teams.

Shot Feedback is now fully visible when playing games in the LeBron Era.

Adjusted premium seat revenue data to be more realistic for expansion teams.

Fixed an issue that could cause edited signature animations on drafted players to reset to default in future offseasons.

Fixed an issue that caused the level score to reset when entering certain menus in MyGM.

Rating and Position Average values now appear as expected on Prospect Cards when scouted.

Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur in MyNBA Online games.

Fixed a hang that could occur on the League Members screen after a player has been removed from the league in MyNBA Online.

Ensured that the correct Playoffs Online save is loaded when selected from the Most Recent save slot.

Resolved a hang that could occur when editing the appearance of an imported MyPLAYER.

PC (Additional Updates) – NBA 2K26 Season 2 Release Date Patch Notes

Various stability and performance optimizations to enhance the overall PC experience.

Added support for Controller vibration.

Fixed user-reported issues with the game freezing.

Removed an incorrect warning message about insufficient system and graphics memory that could appear on some systems when the game is launched.

The keyboard now functions properly when using the quick edit feature in the Create Roster menu.

