Additionally, we'll also mention ways to level up your favorite weapons so you can deck it out as soon as possible.

MW3 Offers various ways for players to earn XP while they level up their character and their weapons. However, for new players to the series, you might not know the fastest ways to level up and begin the journey of grinding your character. In this guide, we'll explain different ways you level up your character quickly. Additionally, we'll also mention ways to level up your favorite weapons so you can deck it out as soon as possible.

MW3 How To Get XP For Your Character Fast

The best way to level up your character in MW3 is by using Double XP Tokens. You can obtain them by completing Campaign levels, reaching certain levels in the Battle Pass, or through special or limited time events. However, we recommend not using XP tokens until you're ready to play the full time they allot XP. Therefore, if you have a 30-minute Token, then make sure to play for the full 30 minutes. Otherwise, you won't be able to fully utilize the opportunity.

Additionally, XP Tokens from MW2 do carry over, and a new code recently surfaced the internet, giving players up to 4 hours of Double XP. Make sure to keep your eye out from the developers to find more opportunities to get Double XP Tokens.

Daily & Weekly Missions:

Players get three daily missions, as well as seven weekly challenges, all which offer chunky XP rewards. Additionally, completing the three daily challenges unlocks a fourth one. However, the seven weekly challenges are split between Zombies and Multiplayer, so you'll have to play both if you want to unlock everything.

Which Modes Give The Most XP In MW3?

When you've used an XP Token, play modes that emphasize objectives, like Domination, Control, or Ground War. In these modes, opponents tend to converge at the objectives giving you multiple enemies to strike. Even if you don't manage to kill them, any assists grant you a little XP for your efforts. Ground War also offers the biggest lobbies, giving you more opponents to take down.

However, feel free to also just play Team Deathmatch or Free For All, both which focus on killing your enemy. Therefore, you can focus on winning and keep your win ratio high (if that matters to you). Additionally, Hardpoint and Invasion are also pretty good selections, given their objective and team sizes (respectively).

We recommend refraining from Gun Game if you want XP. While fun, it might be too much for new players who aren't used to every weapon.

Lastly, feel free to toggle between Scorestreaks and Killstreaks. The former requires players to reach a certain score while staying alive before unlocking an ability, whereas the latter requires kills. So, it might incentivize you to earn points over kills, leading to a higher XP output. Either way, you'll still be making progress to your UAV or other abilities.

MW3 How To Level Up Your Weapons Fast

If you haven't already loaded in, just know… Modern Warfare III is live 🔥

Modern Warfare III is live 💥

Modern Warfare III is live 🚨

Modern Warfare III is live 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yb5qFfXkbC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 10, 2023

Leveling up Weapons in MW3 is a bit more expansive, but fairly simple for those who like to switch between 3-4 options. Therefore, we first recommend trying out various guns before deciding on the ones you like. There's plenty of weapons to choose from in MW3, with the developers always releasing new balance changes and updates to them.

The best way to level up your weapon in MW3 is by using the weapon in Zombies mode. For example, if there's a shotgun you love using in Multiplayer, then try using it in Zombies. Pack-A-Punch your weapon using 5,000 points if you want, and start mowing down the opposition in low-threat zones.

The fastest way to earn XP with your weapon in Zombies is to call the chopper in via exfils. These moments cause swarms of zombies to keep coming in and attacking you. Therefore, you'll have plenty to shoot with, farming insane amounts of XP. Don't extract right away, and instead take your time on killing enemies.

If possible, apply Double XP Weapon tokens to increase your XP gains by even more. Overall, this process should only take 1-2 hours. Fortunately for you, a MW3 Zombies gives you a 1-hour time limit, giving you plenty of time to rack up experience points.

Weapon Challenges:

Other methods of leveling up your weapon involves completing several challenges for it. This includes attachment challenges, weapon specific challenges, and more. Overall, these challenges provide a nice amount of XP in case you get bored of Zombies.

Lastly, playing any of the game's several modes, just using your weapon grants you XP for it. So if you really don't care about leveling it up right away, it should still level up as long as you use it. Overall, that wraps it up for this guide. We hope it helps you earn MW3 XP quickly so you can prestige while earning your favorite weapon attachments.

Check out some of our other MW3 guides, like how to befriend a hellhound in Zombies.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.