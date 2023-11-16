In this guide, we'll show you how to get the Pet The Dog achievement in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode.

MW3 Zombies includes a cute Easter Egg and Achievement that lets you befriend a Dog. Well, the correct term seems to be hellhound, but whatever, it's still a good boy (girl?). Either way, this Easter Egg not only gives you an achievement, but a helpful companion as you navigate the biggest Zombies map ever. In this guide, we'll show you how to get the Pet The Dog achievement in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode.

MW3 Zombies Guide – How To Get The “Pet The Dog” Achievement

To Get the Pet The Dog Achievement, a player must retrieve Chunks of Flesh and deliver them to the Hellhound's Dog House. Firstly, let's focus on getting the former.

Acquiring Chunks of Flesh:

Overall, getting Chunks of Flesh is really easy. To do so, you just need to kill zombies until they drop the items. We recommend traveling to low threat zones and using powerful weapons to quickly kill off surrounding enemies. Additionally, another good way of rounding up the undead is via exfils, which cause a horde of them to spawn.

Not every zombie drops a Chunk of Flesh, so just be patient and keep at it. Overall, the process shouldn't take too long. However, you might want to grab at least 2 or three Chunks before procceding to the Dog House.

Finding The Dog House:

The next step in the process involves finding the doghouse. Thankfully, many YouTubers and other Content Creators have been teaming up to find the set spawn points for the dog houses. Credit here goes to YouTuber MysteryHQ, who found most, if not, all possible doghouse locations in MW3 Zombies.

I'm pretty sure these are all the doghouse locations in #MWIII Zombies Set spawns, but random locations in every game. Video coming in 1-2 hours 👀 pic.twitter.com/6BQlxOQqQI — MysteryHQ (@mystery_hq) November 10, 2023

However, you won't know where the Doghouses are right away when playing, so we recommend driving around the map and visiting Points of Interest. When you find the Doghouse, DO NOT store Chunks of Flesh into it right away! Instead, make sure all surrounding zombies have been dealt with before storing the flesh.

The reason we recommend this is because, when the dog spawns, it becomes an ally instantly, attacking all nearby foes. Therefore, kill all the enemies first, then wait to make sure nobody's coming, and then store the flesh.

Lastly, when the Dog spawns, it might move around a little bit before stopping to sit down. Approach the dog and you should see a button appear (Square on PS, X on Xbox), indicating you can pet the dog. And voila! You should unlock the Pet The Dog Achievement.

The best part about having a Dog companion is that they attack enemies, revive teammates, and aren't just limited to one per party. That means all of your friends can each have a dog of their own, creating an 8-man wrecking machine. Overall, it's very worth it to have dogs, especially for those attempting to get the new Scorcher Wonder Weapon.

Lastly, remember that COD MW3 Zombies isn't round-based, as each game runs on a one-hour timer. Therefore, give yourself time before each match to decide what you'd like to accomplish and what weapons you'd like to receive. Overall, you should have plenty of time to befriend a zombie dog.

That wraps it up for this MW3 Zombies Pet The Dog Achievement guide.

