As previously reported, the mobile game My Little Universe is coming to Steam and on the Nintendo Switch. Here are all of the information you need to know about My Little Universe, including its Steam and Switch release date, story, and other details.

My Little Universe Release Date: October 5, 2023

My Little Universe is arriving on the Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam on October 5, 2023. The game is already out now on mobile through the Google Play Store and Apple Store. The game was developed by Estoty and published by SayGames.

Gameplay

In My Little Universe, players can explore procedurally generated hexes of land with a myriad of resources at their disposal. Either alone or with friends through local co-op, players will be able to shape forests, tundras, caves, and all other kinds of biomes to their liking, depicted in colorful and vibrant graphics, making everything cute, even the dangerous monsters that live throughout the land.

Some of the things that players can look forward to include a colorful cosmos, full of mysteries scattered across nine unique worlds, which are filled to the brim with 70 different kinds of natural resources that players can harvest and use as material for their worldbuilding needs. Players can also earn and spend gold to upgrade their tools and armor for added strength and speed, allowing them to explore more of the world more safely.

As for the denizens of the worlds players will be terraforming, they will be facing cretaceans, gingerbread people, one-eyed ogres, mushroom men, and a whole lot of others. To feel safer, players have the option to squad up to parties of up to four players, fighting through hordes and beating down enemies to subject worlds to their rule… in a bit cutesy and wholesome way.

Story

In My Little Universe, players take control of a meeple, exploring brand-new worlds with their trusty pickaxe. With their creativity and tools in hand, players will be able to mold worlds to their heart’s content.

