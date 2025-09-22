Anyone who's been following the Kansas City Chiefs for the past several seasons has likely already come across the notion that NFL broadcaster Chris Collinsworth has a Patrick Mahomes favoritism.

Whether that's true or not, Collinsworth couldn't hide his amazement over what the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player did after a blunder in the first half of Monday night's game between the Chiefs and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

During one of the Chiefs' first-half drives, Mahomes tried to toss the ball to running back Isiah Pacheco, but the pass went behind the line of scrimmage. Pacheco, however, was not ready for the pass, leading to an incomplete attempt for Mahomes. The ball was still alive, with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke going after it.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, Mahomes managed to get the ball back, as he never gave up on the play despite his botched pass attempt. The Giants likely would have scored a defensive touchdown if not for Mahomes' effort that also left Collinsworth gushing over the six-time Pro Bowl signal-caller.

Patrick Mahomes' backward pass was recovered by the Giants before he stole it back

Fans on social media immediately noticed Collinsworth's praise for Mahomes and proceeded to make fun of him.

“Chris Collinsworth glazing Mahomes after a literal turnover he caused 🤣🤣,” a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared.

“Cant believe how much Collinsworth just glazes Mahomes for making a reaction any NFL QB would've made,” another commented.

“Only Collinsworth would glaze Mahomes for losing 15 yards,” a different social media user said.

“Any other QB does this and collinsworth is talking bout how big of a mistake it was,” another comment read.

“The glaze by yall and Collinsworth is unmatched 😂😂🤣🤣,” chined in a fan.

Via a different commenter: “Cris Collinsworth gawking over Patrick Mahomes after he nearly gives away a fumble. Classic.

In any case, there is no denying the importance of this game for the reigning AFC champions. The Chiefs went winless in their first two games of the season, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, adding tremendous pressure on Kansas City to pull off a win against New York in enemy territory.