The Kansas City Chiefs are scrapping for their first win of 2025. But witnessed a new heated moment involving Travis Kelce and Andy Reid versus the New York Giants.

The All-Pro tight end and Super Bowl winning head coach drew cameras for this moment during the first half.

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid had some words for each other 👀pic.twitter.com/5mmwTjLrBy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2025

Reid sticks his chest into his star receiver. Kelce is seen jawing right back at his head coach.

Mike Tirico of NBC Sports could tell how fierce the moment became. Saying “you can sense the frustration on both sides.”

And that sequence occurred after this Russell Wilson interception plus during a commercial break.

Chris Roland-Wallace PICKS OFF Russell Wilson 😳pic.twitter.com/kbFDqKvCdY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2025

Still, Kelce and Reid sparked new reactions for heated moment No. 2 involving both. As their last one occurred during Super Bowl LVIII.

Notable reactions for Travis Kelce-Andy Reid Part 2

The two renown Chiefs got national media and fans reacting on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

NFL insider Josina Anderson rose as one reaction. Yet stated the fiery moment is good for K.C.

“I actually think this is positive. I like seeing Andy Reid get passionate even with all his success, and still having no fear getting into Travis Kelce's grill,” Anderson posted.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports looked at it as “Reid ain't taking no crap from Kelce.”

Bussin' With the Boys became one more reacting to the now popular viral clip.

Kelce already endured a rough start to the week. He needed to pay a fine following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce made an obscene gesture during the 20-17 loss and needed to cough up $14,491 in a league fine.

But he's also dealing with more scrutiny involving his famed relationship with Taylor Swift. The league's power couple got engaged before the season with rumors of rapper Flavor Flav interested in officiating the wedding.

Kelce, however, settled for just three receptions for 13 yards on seven targets. Even Patrick Mahomes misfired here with Kelce having space to run after the catch.

I am beyond confused at how this pass did not get completed from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce: pic.twitter.com/xnNdDBQzfX — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 22, 2025

Kansas City settled for the 9-6 halftime score against a fellow winless team in the New York Giants.