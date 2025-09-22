saDeMeco Ryans came to the Houston Texans' defense after losing 17-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Houston hasn't been at its best on offense. The most the team scored was 19 points in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are only averaging 12.7 points per game, one of the worst offenses in the league three weeks in.

Ryans reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Aaron Wilson. He is aware of how poor the offense has been to start the season, but emphasized the need for the team to stick together in difficult times.

“Of course, we want to play better offensively, right? We just got it; we all are sticking together. We got to find a way to make sure we figure it out, and we will, because I know we have the right people,” Ryans said.

He continued: “We got the right staff, we got the right players; we just got to figure it all out, and we got to go show it. It's not me saying that; we just got to go show it, and that's when we'll see the improvement again.”

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on struggles of offense under Nick Caley and what can be done @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/rXmTKFcfXw — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 21, 2025

How DeMeco Ryans, Texans performed against Jaguars

It's great composure for DeMeco Ryans to keep the team intact despite an 0-3 start, but the search for wins continues to heat up.

Houston only scored a field goal in the first half, finally scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. They evened it at 10 apiece but the Jaguars responded with a game-winning touchdown drive from Travis Etienne Jr.

CJ Stroud was more active with his passing as the run game was unable to make an impact. He completed 25 passes out of 38 attempts for 204 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions.

The receivers benefitted with Stroud's increased passing. Nico Collins led the way with eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Dalton Shultz came next with five catches for 39 yards, Christian Kirk had three receptions for 25 yards, while Xavier Hutchinson provided three catches for 16 yards.

The Texans will search for their first win of the year next week, being at home. They host the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.