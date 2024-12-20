At the start of the season, there were high hopes in Cleveland that the Browns would contend for a playoff spot and possibly make a run at the Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North title. Instead, quarterback Deshaun Watson had a disastrous season before he headed to the injured list (Achilles) and the team has sunk to the basement of the division. The Browns come into their Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 3-11 record.

While disappointment is probably not a strong enough word for the way the team has performed for head coach Kevin Stefanski, it has clearly been a brutal for all of the key performers within the organization. Defensive end Myles Garrett has been the team's best player throughout his eight years with the team.

Garrett is one of the elite pass rushers in the game. He has 11.0 sacks with three games to go in the Browns season, and he has registered double-digit sacks in every season but his rookie season of 2017 when he had 7.0 quarterback traps.

Garrett would like to continue his career with the Browns, but only if he is shown a convincing path that can turn them into legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The last thing he wants is to be a part of a rebuilding project.

Garrett would like to hear the Browns plan at the end of the season

The 28-year-old former No. 1 overall draft selection from Texas A&M in 2017 would like to see a specific plan from the Browns that indicates they know what to do in order to turn the current team into a winner.

“First of all, I want to win,” Garrett said. “I want the Browns to put us in a position to win. When the season is over, I want the Browns to illustrate that to me.

“If they can show that they will put all the pieces in place do it in the near future. If we have that alignment and we have a great defense, have time of possession and a running game offense, that will keep my mind at rest. Not just me, a lot of guys on defense and the defensive line.”

The Browns have been to the playoffs twice during Garrett's career. They surged last year and finished second in the division with an 11-5 record, and that appeared to be a solid jumping off point for the 2024 season.

However, the Browns opened the season with 6 losses in their first 7 games and have not been able to rally since then.

Garrett has two years remaining on a 5-year, $125 million contract with the Browns. He is not scheduled to become a free agent until the conclusion of the 2026 season.