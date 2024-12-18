ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have had very different seasons. The Browns are struggling, while the Bengals have been playing well recently and are still in the playoff hunt. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Browns-Bengals prediction and pick.

Browns-Bengals Last Game – Matchup History

The Bengals have won the last two matchups in this series, including the first game between the two this year on the road in Cleveland. The Bengals are still in the playoff hunt and desperately need to keep winning, while the Browns are struggling and have already turned the page on this year.

Overall Series: Bengals lead 54-48

Here are the Browns-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Bengals Odds

Cleveland Browns: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Cincinnati Bengals: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Browns vs. Bengals

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: CBS

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Browns are having a rough season on offense. They are averaging 309.6 total yards and then 17.1 points per game. Jameis Winston has been benched, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be the starter. Thompson-Robinson has seen time in four games this year, with 100 yards and three interceptions with a 44.1% completion percentage. Then, out wide, Jerry Jeudy is the best receiver for the Browns. He has 1,052 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 70 receptions. They have a lot of talent in the backfield, especially with Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. Chubb has 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries through eight games, but he was injured again and will be out for the rest of the year. Then, Jerome Ford has 451 yards and two touchdowns on 87 carries. This offense is going to lean on Ford with their struggles at quarterback. The Bengals have struggled on defense but have a great matchup in this game because the Browns are very one-dimensional.

The Browns' defense has been inconsistent this season. They are allowing 340.9 total yards and 25.4 points per game. They have been solid against the pass but have struggled against the ground game. They allow 212.7 yards through the air and 128.2 yards on the ground. This defense has talent, with Myles Garrett, Jordan Hicks, and Devin Bush in the front seven. Then, in the secondary, Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit have been great. The secondary is the big key in this game because Joe Burrow has been red-hot, and his connection with Ja'Marr Chase has been almost unstoppable this season. The Browns are dealing with injuries in the secondary, so it will be a big struggle in this game against the Bengals in a matchup against their high-flying offense.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bengals have been great on offense this year. They average 362.5 yards per game, which is 10th in the NFL. They also average 28.5 points per game, which is good for fifth in the NFL. Joe Burrow has been amazing this season and makes this offense go. He has 3,977 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, with a 68.5% completion percentage. The receiving corps has also been great, with Ja'Marr Chase having a monster season with 1,413 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 102 receptions. Chase Brown has emerged as the lead running back this season. Brown has 832 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 191 carries. The Bengals have the offense to score at will against the Browns. The Browns have taken a step back on defense this year, and the Bengals are playing one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The Bengals' defense has been awful this season, and it does not seem they can fix it. They allow 366.1 total yards per game and 27.6 points per game. They are 29th in total defense and 31st in scoring defense. They have struggled against the pass and the run all year. They allow 239.2 yards through the air and 126.9 yards on the ground. This defense has talent, with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson off each edge and then Germaine Pratt in the middle. Finally, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton have been decent in the secondary. This defense has a solid matchup against a struggling Cleveland offense. The defense can show up and play well in this game because the Browns are struggling on offense to find any sort of consistency.

Final Browns-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Bengals are the much better team in this game. The Browns are struggling and just benched Jameis Winston. Thanks to Burrow and Chase, the Bengals should score easily, and the defense should show up against the Browns at home. Expect the Bengals to win and cover in this game and get one step closer to the playoffs.

Final Browns-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -7.5 (-110)