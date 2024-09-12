Aaliyah Edwards delivered a standout performance in the Washington Mystics' 89-58 blowout win over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, helping her team close the gap in the race for the WNBA's final playoff spot.

Edwards notched 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the win, marking her third double-double of the season and her first double-digit scoring game since mid-July, according to ESPN’s WNBA rookie tracker. Edwards’ efforts were crucial as the Mystics continue their push toward the postseason.

After the game, Edwards emphasized the team’s resilience.

“Never count us out, but at the same time, we’re just patient and have got to do what we’ve got to do on the court,” Edwards said, as reported by Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

Her sentiments reflect the Mystics’ mindset as they fight for the eighth and final playoff berth alongside the Sky and Atlanta Dream. With only a handful of games remaining, the playoff race is heating up, and Edwards’ confidence in her team’s ability to execute under pressure is clear.

The Mystics, who have won six of their last eight games, never trailed during Wednesday’s contest, opening the game with a commanding 10-0 run. Washington’s defensive intensity held the Sky to just 58 points, the fewest allowed by the Mystics all season.

“We’re just in a really good mode of helping each other and talking and having each other’s backs,” Mystics coach Eric Thibault said.

Mystics making playoff push

Brittney Sykes also played a pivotal role in the win, scoring 12 of her 14 points in the first quarter. Sykes added eight rebounds and seven assists, contributing to Washington’s well-rounded attack. Ariel Atkins chipped in nine points, moving her into third place on the Mystics’ all-time scoring list with 2,849 career points, surpassing Monique Currie.

“We just have an opportunity, and we’re just going to keep playing,” Sykes said. “I think we’ve done a great job of not looking too far ahead or trying to hold on to what was. Honestly, since the (Olympic) break, we’ve just approached every game as an opportunity to get better and truly see what it is like being a full Mystics roster where everybody is just a cohesive unit.”

Despite dealing with injuries, including the absence of Shakira Austin for the 24th time this season, the Mystics have remained focused on their playoff ambitions. Austin, who returned briefly in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota, missed Wednesday’s game due to lingering issues with her left ankle.

As the playoff race comes down to the finish line, the Mystics face key matchups against the Atlanta Dream on Friday and the New York Liberty on Sunday, with their postseason fate hanging in the balance.