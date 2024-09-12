CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky entered Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Mystics with something they had not had in a while: momentum. However, the Sky could not capitalize on that momentum and took a brutal 89-58 loss. Chicago felt the absence of Angel Reese on the interior, but they experienced all-around mishaps. Kamilla Cardoso got brutally honest on the loss after the game.

“Honestly, I think, we just weren't here today. Like, this is not how we play. This is not how we played in our entire season. I honestly just think everything was off. On offense, defense, we weren't sharing the ball. We weren't really guarding,” Cardoso said during the postgame press conference.

Cardoso was not sure why Chicago's energy was so low, emphasizing that the loss was “embarrassing.”

“I don't know. You don't ever come to a basketball game thinking, ‘Oh, my energy's not going to be there.' We are competitors. We come here every day. We want to compete, and we want to win. So I honestly don't have an answer for you, but this was embarrassing. So I hope we figure out what was wrong, and go back to the court tomorrow, practice, or do whatever we gotta do and fix it for our next game.”

Cardoso also gave a reflection on her performance after being asked if the Mystics' bigs caused her to struggle:

“They are great players, but I think for me, I had like eight open looks. I just missed all of them. So all I gotta do is go back and try to work on it.”

After a 10-point, 11-rebound performance in her previous outing, Kamilla Cardoso finished the Mystics matchup with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Moreover, Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 16 points, while Isabelle Harrison chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sky look to bounce back after helping keep Mystics stay playoff race

Chicago's record fell to 13-23, which keeps them ranked eighth in the WNBA standings. Washington improved to 12-24, which ties the Atlanta Dream's record. The Dream possess the ninth spot in the standings with the Mystics right behind them at 10th.

The Sky will need to push hard to prevent their spot from being taken. As Kamilla Cardoso mentioned, Wednesday night's performance was not an acceptable effort for the team. But head coach Teresa Weatherspoon emphasized the team's resilience and knows they will come back stronger.

The Sky will travel to Minnesota next to take on the Lynx on Friday.