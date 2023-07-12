The Washington Mystics are signing former Michigan forward Cyesha Goree to a hardship contract, according to a Wednesday tweet from Washington Post Sports Reporter Kareem Copeland.

“Mystics are adding another hardship contract: Cyesha Goree,” Copeland wrote. “6-2 forward played four years at Michigan and been playing in Hungary. The move corresponded with Elena Delle Donne (ankle sprain) being out at least two weeks.”

Goree played for four years at the University of Michigan. She played in 81 games and started in 68 for the Wolverines, paving a path towards a successful career that saw her take spots on the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2014 and 2015. The 6-foot-2 forward played for Atomeromu KSC Szekszard, a Hungarian basketball team based in Szekszárd, Hungary, according to FIBA's website. She averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.

The Mystics announced forward Elena Delle Donne suffered an ankle sprain during a July 9 game against the Connecticut Sun in a Monday tweet.

“She will be out the next two weeks and will be reevaluated at that time to better determine her return to play timeline,” the tweet read.

Delle Donne, who was sent to the Mystics during a blockbuster trade in 2017, is averaging 18.2 points, six rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in her 10th season in the WNBA. The former league MVP's season was highlighted by a 25-point, seven-rebound and four-assist performance during a 109-86 victory over the Atlanta Dream in June. She hit 10 of her 17 shot attempts as the Mystics took a Commissioner's Cup victory in Washington, D.C.'s Entertainment & Sports Arena.

The Mystics are 0.5 games ahead of the Dream for third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11-8. They took the fourth spot in the East in the Commissioner's Cup standings with a record of 5-5. The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun took spots ahead of Washington in the Eastern Conference standings.