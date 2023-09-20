Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics' 2023 WNBA season is over. That's after they fell prey to Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty in Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Tuesday night's 90-85 overtime loss to New York sealed the fate of the Mystics, but not before Cloud put on a show in Brooklyn that had fans inside the Barclays Center and on X going off.

Although the Mystics lost, WNBA fans are still left impressed by Cloud's performance as she backed up her talk prior to Game 2.

“NATASHA CLOUD OWNS SABRINA IONESCU CONFIRMED,” said X user @phxsunz25.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Play-by-play commentator Tyler Byrum had a little fun with the Cloud vs. Ionescut narrative: “I cannot BELIEVE Natasha Cloud got a steal from Sabrina Ionescu there. The scriptwriters were having too much fun with this game.”

Speaking of fun, X user thoroughly enjoyed the Cloud vs. Ionescu showdown: “That Sabrina Ionescu v Natasha Cloud matchup was so fun to watch tn”

“Natasha Cloud did a helluva job on Sabrina Ionescu defensively AND dropped 30+. Great performance by the #Mystics guard in an elimination game where Delle Donne struggled,” posted @Faazzla.

While Ionescu scored just 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field, Natasha Cloud finished the game with a sizzling output of 33 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the floor to go with nine assists, six rebounds, and four steals. She made lots of things happen on both ends of the floor. Cloud laid it all out in a do-or-die game that did not end up going in Washington's favor but definitely earned her the respect of fans.

Here are more reactions to the Cloud-Ionescu duel:

Natasha Cloud > Sabrina Ionescu — DG757’s Takes (@DGiddy757) September 20, 2023

Shout-out to Natasha Cloud. Tremendous game and I hope tonight translates into her getting that big contract in free agency. #WNBA #NYLiberty — IONESCU (@_Laettner32) September 20, 2023